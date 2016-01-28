* Economists expect Iran to borrow internationally this year
* Unlikely to make investment grade
* Economy has strengths and weaknesses
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Jan 28 Low oil prices and the economic
and geopolitical scars of years of international sanctions all
point to a high risk 'junk' credit rating for Iran when it
starts feeling its way back into borrowing markets.
With sanctions related to its nuclear programme now being
lifted, Tehran is expected to start tapping bond markets in the
next six to 12 months, to try and breathe new life into the
second biggest economy in the Middle East.
A credit rating from one of the big three agencies, Standard
and Poor's, Moody's or Fitch, while not essential, would help.
Ratings are a standard tool investors use to judge how
likely they are to get their money back and also to gauge what
incentive in terms of interest payments they should expect by
comparing countries to others with similar scores.
The last time Iran had a rating almost a decade ago it was
firmly in 'junk' grade territory at B2 with Moody's and had an
equivalent B from Fitch, while the complex politics meant S&P
never rated it.
Considering the impact of sanctions and the price of its key
export, oil, as well as low levels of global growth and interest
rates, investors are struggling to guage where the rating is
likely to be this time around.
"We had Iran at B2 but a lot has changed since then,
including our methodology, said Shirin Mohammadi, a sovereign
analyst at Moody's covering the Middle East and Central Asia.
"Wealth levels have dropped under the sanctions, there has
been a period of high inflation due to some monetary policy
mismanagement which has come down now."
In terms of the economic fundamentals there are both pluses
and minuses.
The 80-million-strong country is classified as middle-income
with a well-educated population and has an annual economic
output (GDP) of some $400 billion - larger than established
frontier countries such as Thailand or South Africa.
Moody's estimates growth will pick up to 4-5 percent this
year and one of the few upsides of the sanctions is that Iran's
debt as a proportion of annual GDP is only 15-16 percent.
"That is fairly low, similar to the UAE, Kazakhstan, Russia
and Chile," all of which have investment grade or close to
investment grade ratings, Mohammadi said.
HIGH RISKS
But then there are the negatives. Nominal per capita income
has dropped to $4,900 from $7,500 pre sanctions, similar to B1
and B3 junk rated Albania and Bosnia, and oil prices at $30 a
barrel aren't helping as much as they could either.
Fitch said recently it expected Iranian oil and gas
production to take years to get back to previous peaks, though
it would not comment on any potential sovereign rating.
In terms of political stability, corruption and rule of law,
Mohammadi at Moody's said Iran was something of a mix of
Thailand, Guatemala, Honduras, Ecuador, Mongolia and Indonesia,
which on average would also suggest a non-investment rating.
"Political and geopolitical risk would probably be one of
the higher risks of Iran," she said, also highlighting the war
of words going on with Saudi Arabia.
Rating agencies steer clear of early estimates of the score
they are likely to give a country for fear of impacting markets.
Some investors are only willing to buy bonds rated
investment grade. Others will take the risk of bonds rated below
that but only if interest rates are high.
The rating creation process can take from a couple of weeks
to a couple months depending on the circumstances, although
there has been no signal yet from either Tehran or the ratings
firms that a request has been made to get the ball rolling.
In the meantime Iraq is seen as another obvious comparison.
S&P gave it a B-, which is nine notches into junk, when it
assigned its first rating back in September.
Baghdad is also laying the ground for a return to bond
markets, but postponed in October after it became clear
investors would demand a hefty 11 percent yield.
The two countries have relatively similar amounts of oil,
but in many ways they are very different. Iran's economy is
almost double the size of Iraq's for example and unlike Iraq, it
has not lost territory to Islamic State militants.
Various incarnations of sanctions have forced Tehran to
diversify its economy and apply the kind of taxes others in the
region are now considering.
Moritz Kraemer, head of EMEA sovereigns at Standard and
Poor's, said there were too many legal and economic
complications for his firm to give a view on Iran. "My hunch is
that it will not be investment grade, but that is not saying
much," he said.
