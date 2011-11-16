TEHRAN Nov 16 Iran's president inaugurated an extension of a big refinery on Wednesday that will more than double output, part of a push to increase refining capacity after western countries banned sales of gasoline to Iran last year.

"Today units 12 and 33 of Shazand development projects were inaugurated by President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad ... The gasoline production of this refinery will reach from 4 million litres per day to 8.3 million," the Oil Ministry's website SHANA said.

The inauguration at the refinery in Arak, central Iran, had been scheduled for Oct. 28, but the ceremony was postponed. Officials denied reports that an explosion there caused the delay.

Iran has been hit by international sanctions over its nuclear enrichment programme, which the West says may be aimed at making nuclear bombs -- a charge that Tehran denies.

In 2010 the European Union banned sales of gasoline to Iran, which used to import 30 to 40 percent of its needs. Since then Tehran has pushed ahead to expand capacity.

In May, an explosion hit a refinery in Abadan, in south-western Iran, while Ahmadinejad was there inaugurating a new plant. Some members of parliament said it was unsafe and should not have been rushed into production.

"We have almost reached self-sufficiency in designing and engineering of refineries and oil facilities," Ahmadinejad said during his visit to Shazand. (Writing by Ramin Mostafavi, editing by Jane Baird)