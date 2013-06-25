DUBAI, June 25 Iran hopes to become a major
exporter of vehicle fuels with the opening of more plants after
it moved from dependence on imports to self-sufficiency,
President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad told a state news agency on
Tuesday.
Iran has been forced to increase its refining capacity over
the past few years due to Western efforts to prevent it from
importing fuel as part of wide-ranging sanctions over Tehran's
nuclear activities.
Refinery capacity expansions and government efforts to curb
fuel use have slashed Iran's imports over the last three years.
Around 1.8 million litres a day of additional gasoline
production capacity from the Lavan oil refinery, starting this
week, should reduce imports further.
"Now we have no need for imports of any petroleum products.
Through exploiting the Persian Gulf Star refinery in Bandar
Abbas and other development projects we will become a big fuel
exporter," Ahmadinejad was quoted as saying by state agency
IRNA.
"In the past the oil industry was completely dependent and
all equipment was imported. Study, exploration and development
was also in the hands of others," he said, marking the
inauguration of the upgraded refinery.
According to a report last week by oil ministry news service
Shana, the Lavan refinery was able to produce around 1 million
litres a day of gasoline before the expansion.
Further upgrade work at the refinery will also boost its
diesel capacity from 1.7 million to 4 million litres, Shana
reported, without giving a timeline for when the extra capacity
would be ready.
Iran has rationed gasoline for private motorists since
December 2010. Shana said in March that average daily gasoline
consumption in Iran averaged around 63 million litres.
(Reporting by Daniel Fineren and Marcus George; editing by Jane
Baird)