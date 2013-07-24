* Letter sent to Lloyd's, Swiss Re, 18 others
* Details sought on dealings, compliance with sanctions law
NEW YORK, July 24 New York's top financial
regulator has expanded a probe into whether reinsurance
companies have written policies on international trade with
Iran, which could potentially violate new U.S. sanctions.
In a letter posted to its website on Wednesday, the state's
Department of Financial Services asked reinsurers to explain
their dealings with entities and people that have ties to Iran.
The department also asked reinsurers to explain procedures
in place to ensure compliance with the Iran Freedom and
Counter-Proliferation Act of 2012, which took effect on July 1.
Twenty reinsurers are getting the letter, including Hannover
Re, Lloyd's of London and Swiss Re, a
person familiar with the matter said.
Those reinsurers were among those contacted last month by
the regulator, whose superintendent is Benjamin Lawsky, over
their dealings involving Iran.
Lawsky opened his probe after news reports that
Switzerland-based Glencore Xstrata Plc and Trafigura AG
had supplied thousands of tons of alumina to an
Iranian firm that provided aluminium for Iran's nuclear program.
The new law bans financial services companies that do
business in the United States, such as insurers and reinsurers,
from providing services to companies that trade with Iran.
Such a ban can make it harder for shippers to transact with
Iran, because they need insurance to protect against the risk of
losses on big shipments.