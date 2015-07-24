VIENNA, July 24 Iran's foreign reserves total
between $115 billion and $125 billion, including assets in its
sovereign wealth fund, its industry minister said on Friday in
one of the most detailed public descriptions of the reserves by
an Iranian official.
The size of the foreign reserves and the way in which Iran
uses them will be crucial in its efforts to rebuild its economy
after years of international sanctions, which may be removed
around the end of this year after last week's agreement between
Tehran and world powers on its nuclear programme.
The Iranian central bank's foreign reserves, obtained from
the country's oil and gas exports, are around $90 billion
to $100 billion, Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade Mohammad
Reza Nematzadeh said at a business conference.
The National Development Fund of Iran, which was founded in
2011 and receives a portion of oil and gas export proceeds, has
around $20 billion to $25 billion.
In addition, some Iranian government companies and
organisations have foreign holdings of about $5 billion to $10
billion, Nematzadeh said.
During the sanctions era, Iran was secretive about the size
of its assets, apparently believing that disclosing information
could weaken its ability to defend itself against the sanctions.
U.S. officials have said over $100 billion of Iranian
assets abroad are currently frozen by the sanctions, but deputy
central bank governor Akbar Komijani disputed that on Thursday.
He said only about $29 billion was blocked, of which $23 billion
were central bank reserves and $6 billion belonged to the
government.
Iran can already access most of the reserves and is using
that money to develop its oil, petrochemical and gas industries
as well as to finance nearly 60 investment projects through the
Chinese government, Komijani said without elaborating.
