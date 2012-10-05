(Adds quotes, background)
LONDON Oct 5 The fall in the Iranian rial over
the past year is the result of Tehran's economic mismanagement
and sanctions imposed over its disputed nuclear programme, U.S.
Treasury official David Cohen said on Friday.
Cohen, undersecretary for terrorism and financial
intelligence, added in remarks on a visit to Britain's Chatham
House think-tank that Iran had the ability to "relieve the
pressure its people are feeling" by resolving concerns over its
nuclear work.
Iran has blamed the plunge in the currency on what it says
is a foreign conspiracy.
"What in particular has sparked the most recent precipitous
decline in the rial, I'm not in a position to say on a granular
basis," he said, adding however that over the past year it had
fallen substantially.
"That is undoubtedly in significant part due to the Iranian
government's own mismanagement of its economy and it is in part
due to the effect of sanctions. The Iranian leadership has
within its capacity the ability to relieve the pressure its
people are feeling."
European governments and the United States are searching for
fresh ways to pressure Tehran into scaling back its nuclear
programme after diplomacy foundered earlier this year. Tehran
dismisses Western concerns that its work has any military
intentions.
(Reporting by William Maclean; Editing by Jon Boyle)