DUBAI Nov 2 Iranian authorities arrested
prominent journalist Isa Saharkhiz on Monday for "insulting the
Supreme Leader (Ayatollah Ali Khamenei) and propaganda against
the regime", his family said on social media.
A post on Saharkhiz's Facebook page reporting his detention
included what it said was a picture of a search warrant for his
home. An Iranian journalist who knows Saharkhiz told Reuters the
page was under the control of a family member.
Saharkhiz's son, Mehdi, also announced the arrest on Twitter
and said his father had started a hunger strike.
The reports could not be immediately confirmed.
The journalist, who previously served as deputy minister of
culture, spent four years in jail from 2009 to 2013 on charges
of insulting Iranian leaders and harming national security.
He was held in solitary confinement on several occasions and
also went on hunger strike several times to protest against what
he said was a lack of attention to his particular medical needs,
which include a heart condition.
