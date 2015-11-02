* Arrests follow sentencing of poets and film-maker
* IRGC and judiciary lead political crackdown
* Rights activists say no improvement since nuclear deal
(Updates with arrest of second journalist, reaction)
By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin and Sam Wilkin
DUBAI, Nov 2 Iranian authorities arrested two
prominent journalists on Monday as the head of the judiciary
dismissed international condemnation of what appears to be a
crackdown on writers and artists.
Isa Saharkhiz, a well-known independent journalist, was
arrested by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on
charges of "insulting the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei, and propaganda against the regime", his son Mehdi said
in a telephone interview from the United States.
Ehsan Mazandarani, managing director of the Farikhtegan
newspaper, was arrested on security charges, the Tasnim news
agency, which is linked to the IRGC, said. Staff at the paper
confirmed the arrest to Reuters.
The IRGC answers directly to Khamenei and is not accountable
to the government. It works with the conservative judiciary to
counter perceived internal threats to the Islamic Republic.
The arrests came after two Iranian poets and a film-maker
were sentenced to long prison terms and lashes last month on
charges including "insulting sanctities and propaganda against
the state".
Film maker Keywan Karimi was sentenced to six years in
prison and 223 lashes, and poets Fatemeh Ekhtesari and Mehdi
Mousavi were handed 11.5 years and nine years in prison
respectively, and 99 lashes each.
On Sunday, the PEN American Center, an organization
advocating on behalf of writers persecuted because of their
work, wrote to Khamenei asking him to nullify the sentences
against the poets.
"We are deeply concerned by the inhumane sentences ... for
the simple act of expressing themselves by creating art. The act
of writing poetry is no crime," read the petition, signed by 116
poets and writers, on PEN's website.
Ayatollah Sadeq Larijani, the head of Iran's judiciary,
dismissed allegations of human rights abuses in the Islamic
Republic on Monday, and was quoted by state news agency IRNA as
saying that "Tehran will never surrender to the human rights as
interpreted by the West".
"NOTHING HAS CHANGED"
IRGC forces arrested Saharkhiz in his home early in the
morning and confiscated his electronic equipment, his son said,
adding that he had already begun a hunger strike.
The veteran journalist, who served as deputy culture
minister under the reformist President Mohammad Khatami, was
previously arrested in 2009, shortly after widespread reformist
protests gripped Tehran, and jailed for four years.
Karimi, the filmmaker, spoke to Reuters last week from
Tehran, where he is on bail pending an appeal in the Supreme
Court. He said he believed the appeal would be rejected.
"My conviction is a message to the Iranian art community
that nothing has changed after the nuclear deal," Karimi said.
Iran reached a deal with world powers in July to curb its
nuclear programme in return for an easing of economic sanctions,
and many Iranians are optimistic the agreement will usher in a
new era of prosperity and an end to international isolation.
But activists say the human rights situation is no better
under President Hassan Rouhani, who championed the deal, than it
was under his hardline precedessor Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, pointing
to the high number of executions and political prisoners.
"There are thousands of hopes out there, but none of them
are for us," Karimi said.
(Editing by Mark Trevelyan)