DUBAI Nov 17 Iranian authorities have arrested
a cartoonist and sent him to prison to complete a suspended jail
sentence, his lawyer said on Tuesday, joining a growing list of
journalists, artists and activists detained on security charges.
Hadi Heidari, a cartoonist at the Shahrvand newspaper, was
arrested on Monday and sent to Tehran's Evin prison, his lawyer
told Reuters in a telephone interview from Tehran.
"He was convicted two years ago for his cartoons and was
sentenced to one year in jail. The authorities had a different
interpretation of his cartoons than he had," the lawyer, Saleh
Nikbakht, said. Heidari had served about a month of the original
sentence, Nikbakht said.
The Tasnim news agency, which is close to the hard-line
Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), said Heidari had
telephoned his family from prison and told them his arrest
stemmed from the original conviction.
It was not immediately clear why Heidari had been
re-arrested. Hardliners have accused other recently arrested
journalists of being part of an "infiltration network" linked to
hostile foreign powers.
The IRGC has rounded up artists, journalists and U.S.
citizens as part of the crackdown on "infiltration". Last week,
it arrested the administrators of more than 20 groups on the
mobile messaging app Telegram.
"I had lunch with him a few days ago and he was expecting to
be arrested alongside other journalists," Nikbakht said.
Heidari recently published cartoons showing solidarity with
Beirut and Paris after those cities were attacked by Islamic
State last week, but an acquaintance who requested anonymity
said his arrest was not linked to this. Tehran has strongly
condemned the attacks.
