GENEVA, March 12 A United Nations human rights
investigator called on Iran on Thursday to revoke laws
restricting freedoms of the press and expression, release some
30 detained journalists and bloggers and halt satellite jamming
and blocking of websites.
Ahmed Shaheed, U.N. special rapporteur on Iran, also said
that at least 753 people were believed to have been executed
last year, the highest number in 12 years, and urged authorities
to rescind capital punishment for drug offences and juveniles.
"High priority should be placed on amending laws and
policies that undermine or violate internationally recognised
rights and standards," Shaheed said in his annual 81-page report
to the U.N. Human Rights Council, meeting in Geneva.
