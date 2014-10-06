(Removes "UAE" from headline)
DUBAI Oct 6 Iran has released an Iranian
journalist on bail after more than two months held without
charge, but her husband, a dual nationality Iranian-American who
reports for the Washington Post, remains in jail, her family
said on Monday.
Yeganeh Salehi, Tehran correspondent for the United Arab
Emirates English language newspaper, The National, was freed
last week.
"She is in good health," one relative, who asked not to be
named, told Reuters by telephone from Tehran. The relatives did
not provide anymore details.
Salehi and her husband Jason Rezaian were picked up from
their home in Tehran on July 22 and detained.
Two other journalists, an Iranian-American photojournalist
and her husband, were also detained on the same day, but later
released. Their names have not been disclosed.
Rezaian, 38, has been based in Iran since 2008. The United
States, which has no diplomatic ties with Iran, has called for
his release.
Iran does not recognise dual nationality and President
Hassan Rouhani declined to provide details on Rezaian's case
when questioned by reporters during his trip to the United
Nations in New York in September.
"If they have not committed any crimes, it will be
determined that he or she is innocent, they will be freed and it
will be announced openly," Rouhani told CNN.
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists says
Iran has around 35 imprisoned journalists and is in the top
three countries for jailing reporters.
(Reporting By Michelle Moghtader; Editing by Sami Aboudi and
Robin Pomeroy)