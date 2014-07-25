By Parisa Hafezi
| ANKARA, July 24
ANKARA, July 24 The Committee to Protect
Journalists on Thursday called on the Iranian government to
immediately release four detained journalists, three of whom it
said had U.S.-Iranian nationality.
Two of the detainees are Jason Rezaian, the Tehran
correspondent for The Washington Post, and his wife Yeganeh
Salehi, a correspondent for the United Arab Emirates-based
newspaper the National, the CPJ said in a statement.
"We call on Iranian authorities to immediately explain why
Jason Rezaian, Yeganeh Salehi, and two other journalists have
been detained, and we call for their immediate release," said
CPJ Middle East and North Africa Program Coordinator Sherif
Mansour.
"Iran has a dismal record with regard to its treatment of
imprisoned journalists. We hold the Iranian government
responsible for the safety of these four."
Rezaian, 38, has dual U.S.-Iranian nationality and has
worked for the Post in Tehran since 2012. The Post reported that
Salehi "has applied for U.S. permanent residency".
Iran does not recognise dual citizenship.
Names of the other two detained journalists have not been
revealed but they were identified by the Post as "freelance
photojournalists".
"We have received credible reports that Rezaian and his wife
Salehi were detained on Tuesday evening in Tehran," said Douglas
Jehl, Foreign Editor of the Washington Post.
There are currently 35 journalists in prison in Iran,
according to CPJ and U.N. special rapporteur for human rights in
Iran, said in March that Iran was holding almost 900 political
prisoners, "including people persecuted for religious
activities, lawyers and journalists."
In his latest report to the U.N. Human Rights Council Shaheed
said there were 379 political activists, 292 religious
practioners, 92 human rights defenders, 71 civic activists, 37
journalists and bloggers and 24 students held as what he defined
as political prisoners.
Iran denies Western allegations that it is trying to stifle
dissent by arresting elites, including senior moderate
politicians, activist students, lawyers and journalists. The
government says it welcomes constructive criticism and upholds
the principle of free speech.
Pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani's landslide election win
last year raised hopes among activists that he would create a
freer society, but analysts and rights activists say, so far
Rouhani has failed to fulfill his campaign promises on political
freedoms.
Iran detained four Iranian-American academics in 2007 for
four months for allegedly spying and an Iranian-Canadian
journalist Maziar Bahari as well as an Iranian-American
journalist Roxana Saberi were also detained in Iran for four
months in 2009 on spying charges.
(Additional reporting by David Storey in Washington, Writing by
Parisa Hafezi)