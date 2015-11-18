DUBAI Nov 18 An Iranian journalist and
political activist said on Wednesday she had been sentenced to
one year in jail after being found guilty of spreading
propaganda against the Islamic Republic.
Reyhaneh Tabatabaei, 35, told Reuters her lawyer was
informed on Tuesday of the sentence, which also included a
two-year ban on joining political parties and writing for any
newspaper or website.
It came a day after authorities arrested a cartoonist and
sent him to prison to complete a suspended jail sentence, the
latest in a series detentions of journalists, artists and
activists.
Tabatabaei had been arrested twice in the last five years
and had spent almost six months in Evin prison, two months of it
in solitary confinement. Her last hearing in the Islamic
Revolutionary Court was in November last year.
No specific article was mentioned in court but Tabatabaei,
who had interviewed one of the most prominent Sunni leaders in
mainly Shi'ite Iran, was accused of "promoting sectarian
division".
Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards Corps has rounded up
several artists, journalists and U.S. citizens as part of a
crackdown on what it has called Western infiltration. Last week,
it arrested the administrators of more than 20 groups on the
mobile messaging app Telegram.
Their campaign coincides with Iran beginning the
implementation of a nuclear deal signed with world powers in
July, which hardliners oppose for fear it will open up Iranian
society to what they see as corrupting Western influences.
Most of the journalists arrested in recent weeks work for
media that support moderate President Hassan Rouhani.
Iran will hold a parliamentary election in February 2016.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Dominic Evans)