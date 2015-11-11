* Decry "new crackdown on freedom of expression and the
media"
* Call for open debate ahead February elections
* Five journalists arrested on Nov. 2, a dozen others
summoned
GENEVA, Nov 11 United Nations human rights
investigators called on Iran on Wednesday to cease arresting,
harassing and prosecuting journalists and other activists to
pave the way for free debate ahead of parliamentary elections in
February.
In a joint statement, they urged the Islamic Republic to
release all journalists, including Washington Post reporter
Jason Rezaian, who have been "arbitrarily and unlawfully
arrested for their peaceful exercise of fundamental rights".
Rezaian, who holds U.S. and Iranian citizenship, was
arrested in July 2014 on espionage charges and convicted a month
ago in a verdict revealed by the Iranian news service ISNA.
President Hassan Rouhani called for more transparent media
regulations on Sunday in an apparent attempt to shield
journalists from a crackdown by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards
Corps (IRGC), a hardline force virulently opposed to Western
influence.
Rouhani is a pragmatic moderate who seeks better ties with
the West. But ultimate power lies with Supreme Leader Ayatollah
Ali Khamenei, who controls both the IRGC and the judiciary.
Iranian intelligence and security officials have arrested a
number of journalists this month in what appears to be a "new
crackdown on freedom of expression and the media", said Ahmed
Shaheed, U.N. special rapporteur on Iran.
Five journalists were arrested on Nov. 2 by plainclothes
members of the Revolutionary Guard's intelligence units and
accused of taking part in an infiltration network and seeking to
undermine Iran on behalf of Western governments, he said. More
than a dozen other journalists and activists were reported to
have been summoned for interrogation.
"The government of Iran should not silence critical or
dissenting voices under the guise of vague and unsubstantiated
national security concerns," said Shaheed, a former foreign
minister of the Maldives serving in the independent post.
At least 45 journalists were in custody in Iran as of April,
one of the highest rates worldwide, he said.
"Freedom of expression is central to guarantee open, free and
fair political processes," said David Kaye, the U.N. special
rapporteur on the right to freedom of opinion and expression.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay)