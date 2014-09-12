By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 12
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 12 Iranian President Hassan
Rouhani's promises of greater freedoms for the Islamic Republic
have not resulted in any major improvements regarding human
rights and freedom of expression, the U.N. chief said in a new
report on Iran.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon's annual report to the
General Assembly on human rights in Iran, obtained by Reuters on
Friday, also expressed alarm at the reported recent increase in
executions in Iran.
"President Rouhani has pledged to decrease restrictions on
freedom of expression and to ensure security for the press," the
report said. "Unfortunately, those promises have not yet led to
significant improvements, and restrictions on freedom of
expression continue to affect many areas of life."
But reporters, Ban said, continue to face restrictions and
other difficulties.
"Journalists and other media personnel are frequently
summoned or detained by the judiciary or face harassment and
attacks by security forces," his report said.
Rouhani, who took office in August 2013, promised in April
that religious and ethnic minorities "must feel justice." Also
in April, the head of Iran's High Council for Human Rights said
members of the Baha'i community, which has been persecuted, were
entitled to the same rights as all Iranian citizens.
"However, discrimination against ethnic and religious
minorities reportedly persists both in law and in practice," the
report said. "Baha'is remain barred from access to higher
education and government employment; they also continue to
experience governmental interference in private employment."
Another promise Rouhani has not delivered on is related to
Internet censorship, the report said. In remarks earlier this
year that challenged hardliners, Rouhani said Iran should
embrace the Internet rather than viewing it as a threat.
"However, the Secretary-General deplores the fact that it
appears that these words have not yet been translated into
practical measures and that the judiciary has ordered the
blocking of many social media platforms and websites," it said.
"It is noteworthy that, while such sites as Twitter and
Facebook are blocked for most Iranians, the leadership
increasingly uses social media to broadcast messages."
Iran says Internet censorship is necessary to protect its
citizens' morals and safeguard against cyberattacks, such as the
Stuxnet computer virus that corrupted software in nuclear
centrifuges and caused them to self-destruct.
Ban's report also raises concerns about the increase in the
number of executions last year. According to Cornell University
Law School's Deathpenaltyworldwide.org database, there were
between 624 and 727 executions in Iran last year. Estimates for
2012 executions range from 314 to 580.
The vast major of those executed, Ban said, are for
drug-related offenses. He also criticized Tehran for carrying
out death sentences on juveniles.
"According to information gathered from reliable sources,
more than 160 juveniles are currently on death row and at least
two have been executed in recent months for crimes that they
committed when they were younger than 18," Ban's report said.
According to Deathpenaltyworldwide.org, there are currently
at least 2,000 people on death row in Iran.
