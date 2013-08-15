DUBAI Aug 15 Iran's parliament on
Thursday approved all President Hassan Rouhani's big-name
nominees for a cabinet of technocrats, which will have the task
of implementing his plans to patch up relations with the world
and ease international sanctions.
The parliament debated each of the 18 nominees over the
course of four days, rejecting thee minor candidates.
Rouhani's nominee for education minister, Mohammad Ali
Najafi was turned down after coming under attack by conservative
members of parliament for having ties to opposition leaders held
under house arrest.
The proposed minister of science and Rouhani's nominee to
head the ministry of sport were also rejected.
But parliament approved Rouhani's choice of foreign
minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, a U.S.-educated former U.N.
ambassador who has been at the centre of several rounds of
secret negotiations to try to overcome decades of estrangement
between Washington and Tehran.
Rouhani, who took office on Aug. 3, has promised to repair
Iran's image abroad after eight years of confrontation under his
predecessor Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
Parliament also approved Bijan Zanganeh, a former oil
minister under the reformist president Mohammad Khatami, to
return to that post where he will be charged with the task of
increasing Iran's oil production and exports.
Western sanctions imposed over Iran's disputed nuclear
programme have halved Tehran's oil exports since 2011, and its
ageing oilfields need crucial maintenance.
(Reporting by Jon Hemming; editing by Andrew Roche)