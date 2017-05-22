DUBAI May 22 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani
said on Monday stability could not be achieved in the Middle
East without Tehran's help, responding to criticism of the
Islamic Republic from U.S. President Donald Trump who is
visiting the region.
Rouhani, a pragmatist who won a new fresh mandate in a May
19 presidential election, also dismissed a summit Trump attended
at the weekend in Saudi Arabia as a "ceremonial (event) that had
no political value and will bear no results".
"Who can say regional stability can be restored without
Iran? Who can say the region will experience total stability
without Iran?" Rouhani said.
Rouhani also said last week's election showed Iranians
wanted more democracy and interaction with the world, adding
this would lead to much-needed economic progress.
(Additional reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London;
Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Gareth Jones)