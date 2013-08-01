* Rouhani inherits diplomatic tension and failing economy
* Calls for mutual trust-building to ease nuclear dispute
* Faces challenge over release of reform leaders
DUBAI, Aug 1 A wave of optimism has swept Iran
since Hassan Rouhani was elected president last month, but as he
takes office on Sunday the moderate cleric has a monumental task
to resolve the nuclear dispute, ease stringent sanctions and
revive a failing economy.
If that were not enough, he has to do this while trying to
satisfy the demands of his reformist allies while outflanking
the conservatives he defeated, but who still dominate parliament
and are deeply embedded within the state.
But no matter what progress, if any, Rouhani makes towards
resolving Iran's myriad problems, President Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad's eight years in office are at an end, to the relief
of his critics at home and abroad.
Ahmadinejad's abrasive rhetoric and unwillingness to
compromise precluded any nuclear deal with the West while ever
tightening sanctions, domestic mismanagement and misguided state
handouts sent inflation soaring over 40 percent, increasing the
suffering of many ordinary Iranians.
"Before the election, everyone was saying anyone, anyone at
all, has to be better than Ahmadinejad," said one Tehran
resident. "Now people hope Rouhani might be able to change
things, at least a bit."
Similar optimism has greeted Rouhani abroad where he has
pledged to pursue a less confrontational approach to Iran's
talks with six world powers over a nuclear programme the West
suspects is a veiled attempt to achieve a nuclear weapons
capability. Iran says its efforts are entirely peaceful.
"The historic election of Hassan Rouhani last month in Iran
was widely seen as a rejection of radicalism and an embrace of
moderation. Hopes have risen that a negotiated solution to the
nuclear stand-off may now be within reach," said Trita Parsi,
president of the National Iranian American Council.
Rouhani is however very much an Islamic Republic insider
with 16 years as head of the Supreme National Security Council
and the last eight years as one of two personal representatives
of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the same body. Even
so, Rouhani has still been making all the right noises.
"Of course our nuclear plans are fully transparent, but we
are ready to show more transparency," said Rouhani, setting out
his stall at his first post-election news conference. "Second,
we will increase mutual trust between Iran and other countries."
"Mutual trust and transparency within the framework of
international regulations and principles are the solution to end
sanctions," he said. "We will first have to prevent new
sanctions being applied, then reduce them and later, God
willing, to completely remove them."
Such words however failed to move the U.S. House of
Representatives which easily passed a bill on Wednesday to
tighten sanctions on Iran, further cutting its oil exports
despite warnings from White House officials who said they wanted
to give Rouhani a chance.
Rouhani may take some comfort from the reaction of one of
the six powers, Russia, which said the U.S. move would not
resolve the dispute over Iran's nuclear programme.
ECONOMY IN TURMOIL
Rouhani has also made conciliatory noises about Syria where
Iran has provided military training and credit to help President
Bashar al-Assad in his more than two-year battle to defeat
insurgents supported by Gulf Arab and some Western states.
Praising the Syrian government for standing up to what he
called "Israeli expansionist policies and practices", Rouhani
has offered to mediate between the Assad "and those in the
opposition who strive for democracy and good governance".
The president however has little control over the activities
abroad of the Revolutionary Guards who report directly to the
leader and have their own independent sources of funds.
Though Khamenei, the top man in Iran's complex power
structure, calls all the shots when it comes to nuclear and
security issues, the president is given a relatively free hand
to run the economy, and that is the big issue for Iranians.
Of course, much depends on Rouhani's ability to gain some
wiggle room from swingeing United Nations, U.S. and European
Union sanctions that have helped fuel inflation and halved the
value of the rial in the last 18 months.
U.S. and EU sanctions are increasingly targeting Iran's oil
and gas industry, the life-blood of an economy which generations
of Iranian leaders have largely failed to properly diversify.
Ahmadinejad's solution was to wean the country off costly
subsidies, a plan applauded by the International Monetary Fund.
But poor execution resulted in the government printing money to
spend on monthly payments to each Iranian household.
"Since Ahmadinejad took office in 2005, the amount of rials
in circulation has increased by a factor of seven. This
astronomical growth in liquidity has been a key driver of
inflation," said Mohammad Ali Shabani, a UK-based independent
Iran analyst.
"This vast stream of liquidity is in constant search of
interest higher than inflation, and as such has moved from hard
currency, to gold, to property, creating bubbles," he said.
Though the government cash handouts are now much devalued,
cutting them altogether, as well as implementing traditional
means of battling inflation, could prove extremely unpopular and
with revenues from oil and gas squeezed, Rouhani's room for
manoeuvre could prove to be limited.
That could build up opposition at home with moderate Rouhani
squeezed between hardline conservatives and reformists whose
last minute endorsement helped him clinch his surprise win.
"SEDITION"
As ever, the key will be the stance of the leader. Rouhani
and Khamenei go back some 40 years to the intrigues that helped
topple the U.S.-backed shah in 1979. But the leader still openly
criticised Rouhani when, as Iran's chief nuclear negotiator, he
agreed to suspend Iran's uranium enrichment in 2004.
Khamenei has turned against allies in the past. He strongly
backed Ahmadinejad in the face of huge protests in which dozens
were killed following the 2009 election, then later shunned the
president when he appeared to challenge the leader's authority.
Though temporarily down, hardliners are by no means out.
Rouhani's first domestic test could be how he handles calls from
reformists for the release from house arrest of Mirhossein
Mousavi and Mehdi Karoubi, the candidates defeated in 2009.
"I don't think it will be difficult to bring about a
condition in the next year where not only those under house
arrest, but also those detained after the 2009 elections will be
released," Rouhani told students during his campaign in May.
But hardly a day now passes without a hardline member of
parliament railing against the 2009 "sedition" and the dire
consequences that would befall Iran if its leaders were freed.
Shaul Bakhash, professor at George Mason University in
Virginia, said Rouhani was inheriting daunting challenges: A
deteriorating economy, a disorganised government administration,
a worsened human rights situation, and strengthened hardline and
conservative political organisations.
"He has his work cut out for him."
