* Moderate cleric elected in landslide vote in June
* Promises "new steps" in foreign policy
* Turbulent 8-year Ahmadinejad era comes to an end
By Yeganeh Torbati
DUBAI, Aug 3 Hassan Rouhani took office as
Iran's president on Saturday promising "constructive interaction
with the world" after eight years under Mahmoud Ahmadinejad
marked by diplomatic confrontation and damaging sanctions.
The politically moderate 64-year-old cleric's resounding
victory at June's election raised hopes of a negotiated end to
the dispute over Iran's nuclear programme and an easing of the
sanctions that have hit the OPEC country's oil exports.
That could avert a possible new war in the Middle East. Both
the United States and Israel have said all options - including
military action - are open to stop Iran getting nuclear arms.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei endorsed Rouhani's
election win in a statement read out to political, religious and
military grandees assembled at a Tehran religious site.
Khamenei praised the "selection of a worthy individual who
has more than three decades of service to the system of the
Islamic Republic ... and who from the time of the revolutionary
struggle ... has resisted the enemies of the Islamic
Revolution."
Symbolising the handover of power, Khamenei took the
presidential mandate from Ahmadinejad and handed the document to
Rouhani.
Khamenei then kissed Rouhani on the cheek and the new
president kissed the leader on his shoulder, a sign of
supplication.
The start of Rouhani's presidency puts an end to the
Ahmadinejad era during which Iran grew more isolated and came
under wide-ranging United Nations, U.S. and European Union
sanctions over its nuclear programme.
Rouhani faces enormous challenges, including inflation he
put last month at 42 percent, unemployment, and political
divisions between conservative, moderate and reformist factions.
"Moderation does not mean deviating from principles and it
is not conservatism in the face of change and development.
Moderation ... is an active and patient approach in society in
order to be distant from the abyss of extremism," Rouhani said
in a short speech after becoming president.
"In the international arena we will also take new steps to
promote the Iranian nation towards securing national interests
and removing sanctions. Although there are many limitations, the
future is bright and promising," he said.
"The orientation of the government is Iran's economic
salvation, constructive interaction with the world, and a
restoration of morality."
Rouhani's first test is persuading parliament to approve his
list of proposed ministers, which he is expected to present on
Sunday after he takes his oath of office in parliament.
"Rouhani will certainly appoint more competent men and women
to key economic ministries and institutions. He will also follow
saner economic policies," said Shaul Bakhash, an Iran historian
at George Mason University in Virginia.
"But the economic problems are staggering ... Above all,
without a serious easing of sanctions, it is difficult to see
how Rouhani can get the economy moving again."
CLEAN HANDS
Ahmadinejad defended his time in office, telling state
television late on Friday his administration was the least
corrupt in history, and blaming sanctions for economic problems.
"We promised to have clean hands; I say with confidence that
this government is the cleanest government," Ahmadinejad said,
according to the Mehr news agency.
"The enemy has introduced heavy sanctions and the nation has
faced problems. We have made our utmost effort but we couldn't
resolve all the pressures. This issue has been very difficult
for us."
Rouhani has said he will appoint ministers from all
political factions, based on their ability, but hardliners have
demanded the conservative-dominated parliament reject nominees
associated with the "sedition", their term for the months of
protests that followed Ahmadinejad's disputed 2009 re-election.
Parliament's confirmation of such candidates would be "a
betrayal of the people and the system," Hossein Shariatmadari,
editor of the influential hardline daily Kayhan, wrote in an
editorial this week.
A source close to Rouhani confirmed to Reuters that he will
nominate Mohammad Javad Zarif, a U.S.-educated former ambassador
to the United Nations, as his foreign minister.
Another likely pick is Ali Jannati for culture minister, an
influential post which oversees domestic and foreign press in
Iran and vets cinema, theatre, literature and other arts.
Jannati has served as ambassador to Kuwait and his father is
Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati, a hardline cleric.
During Ahmadinejad's presidency, press freedoms were
curtailed, newspapers shut down, and this year about a dozen
journalists were arrested in a crackdown on the press.
In an interview with the reformist Bahar newspaper this
week, Jannati sought to distance himself from his father's views
and indicated he would support more freedom for artists.
"Intellectual matters are not hereditary," Jannati said,
according to Bahar. "I am hopeful that given my views on the
fields of music, art, and film, the cultural and artistic
atmosphere in the country will soften so that artists can
breathe more easily."