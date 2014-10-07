* Rouhani advocates English-speaking university in Iran
By Michelle Moghtader
DUBAI, Oct 7 President Hassan Rouhani called on
Tuesday for Iran's universities to admit more foreign students
and lecturers, dismissing conservatives' fears that more
interaction with the outside world would encourage espionage.
His remarks at Tehran University appeared to be a fresh
riposte to hardliners in the Islamic Republic's faction-ridden
political leadership who have been waging a determined campaign
against his policies of international engagement.
In a speech marking the start of the academic year broadcast
live on state television, Rouhani urged the establishment of a
university teaching in English and suggested Iranian academic
life had much to gain from more international exposure.
"Some people say that if we have contact with the outside
world, if our teachers go abroad and their professors come here,
maybe someone will be a spy among them. Stop making excuses!" he
said to audience applause.
"Even if I don't have expertise in anything else, at least
your president has expertise in national security," said
Rouhani, a relative moderate with a decades-long pedigree in
senior government posts, including chief nuclear negotiator with
major powers.
"EMPTY SEATS"
Though there is an English-language faculty of world studies
at the University of Tehran, there is no university in the
Islamic Republic at which classes are entirely in English.
Rouhani, who received his PhD from a university in Scotland,
called on Iran to interact with the world, not just in the realm
of politics, but through economics, science and technology.
"Our universities have empty seats in certain subjects. We
either have to make them smaller or invite foreign students.
"I'm not saying let's start from those places that are scary
to some people," he added, in an apparent reference to Western
countries generally considered enemies since Iran's 1979 Islamic
Revolution. "I mean let's just start with our neighbours."
He added: "Let our students go abroad for a term. At least
create one university that has English as the main language so
that we can attract foreign students."
Although successive Iranian governments have insisted they
support free speech and welcome constructive opposition,
liberal-minded students and academics have accused the
authorities in practice of clamping down on dissent on campuses.
BRAIN DRAIN
Rouhani has repeatedly clashed with conservatives in
parliament and other state institutions - including the
judiciary and elite Revolutionary Guards - who disagree with his
conciliatory rhetoric, liberal approach to intellectual and
social life at home and his decision to revive negotiations with
the Western powers over Tehran's disputed nuclear programme.
Iranian students are allowed to study abroad but many use
the opportunity to settle overseas. International educational
exchanges involving the Islamic Republic are weighted towards
Iranians studying overseas. Foreign students admitted to Iranian
campuses tend to focus on religious studies.
Conservative hardliners scored a victory in August when the
Iranian parliament sacked Rouhani's science, research and
technology minister, the first time the assembly impeached and
dismissed a minister since his landslide election in June 2013.
Their complaint against Reza Faraji-Dana was that he had
allowed students expelled from university over anti-government
unrest in 2009 to return to classes.
The unrest was sparked by the re-election of Rouhani's
predecessor, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. Reformist-minded Iranians
believed the vote was rigged. Security forces stamped out the
protests and the two figureheads of the reformist "green
movement" were placed under house arrest, where they remain.
