DUBAI Feb 2 The fall in oil prices has put
pressure on Iran, but there is also opportunity, Iranian
President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday, urging diversification
in the economy.
"Of course the fall in oil prices has put pressure on us,
but besides that we can see an opportunity," he said in an
interview aired on state TV.
He said the economy should become less reliant on oil and
look to other industries for revenue. "Even if the oil price
rises, we should rely more on non-oil exports," he said.
Citing the country's supreme leader, he also added that most
of Iran's problems were internal and not caused by sanctions.
(Reporting by Sam Wilkin, Writing by Sylvia Westall; editing by
Ralph Boulton)