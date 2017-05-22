DUBAI May 22 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani
said on Monday Tehran would continue its ballistic missile
programme, state television reported, striking a defiant note
after strong criticism of the Islamic Republic from U.S.
President Donald Trump.
"The Iranian nation has decided to be powerful. Our missiles
are for peace and for defence ... American officials should know
that whenever we need to technically test a missile, we will do
so and will not wait for their permission," Rouhani said in a
news conference, broadcast live on state TV.
Rouhani also criticised Iran's arch-foe Saudi Arabia over
its lack of democracy, urging Riyadh to allow its people to
decide their country's fate through free elections.
(Additional reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Writing by
Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Gareth Jones)