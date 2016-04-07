ANKARA, April 7 Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday his country was not a threat to any other nation and supported interaction with the rest of the world, state TV reported.

"We are in favour of moderation policy ... Iran is not a threat to any country ... Tehran wants interaction with the world, with its neighbouring countries," Rouhani told a gathering in Tehran that was broadcast live on state TV.

A number of Iranian manufactured products representing its latest nuclear achievements were unveiled at a ceremony in Tehran in the presence of Rouhani and other officials ahead of National Nuclear Technology Day on Friday.

Iran emerged from years of economic isolation in January when the United Nations' nuclear watchdog ruled it had curbed its nuclear programme, clearing the way for the lifting of U.N., U.S., and European Union sanctions. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)