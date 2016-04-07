Weaker sterling gives FTSE edge over Europe, Micro Focus dips
LONDON, May 22 The pound's retreat below $1.30 helped Britain's main share index outperform European benchmarks on Monday, while individual broker updates sent some stocks lower.
ANKARA, April 7 Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday his country was not a threat to any other nation and supported interaction with the rest of the world, state TV reported.
"We are in favour of moderation policy ... Iran is not a threat to any country ... Tehran wants interaction with the world, with its neighbouring countries," Rouhani told a gathering in Tehran that was broadcast live on state TV.
A number of Iranian manufactured products representing its latest nuclear achievements were unveiled at a ceremony in Tehran in the presence of Rouhani and other officials ahead of National Nuclear Technology Day on Friday.
Iran emerged from years of economic isolation in January when the United Nations' nuclear watchdog ruled it had curbed its nuclear programme, clearing the way for the lifting of U.N., U.S., and European Union sanctions. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
LONDON, May 22 The pound's retreat below $1.30 helped Britain's main share index outperform European benchmarks on Monday, while individual broker updates sent some stocks lower.
BEIJING, May 22 An influential state-run newspaper applauded China's anti-espionage efforts on Monday after the New York Times said China had killed or imprisoned up to 20 CIA sources, hobbling U.S. spying operations in a massive intelligence breach.