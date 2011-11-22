* Russia criticises new U.S. sanctions against Iran
* Says sanctions will hurt chances of nuclear talks
(Adds quotes, more context)
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, Nov 22 Russia on Tuesday dismissed
new U.S. sanctions targeting Iran's financial and energy sectors
as "unacceptable" and said they would damage any chances of
renewing negotiations with Tehran over its nuclear programme.
A sharply worded Russian statement underscored Moscow's
longstanding opposition to sanctions beyond those endorsed by
the United Nations Security Council, where Russia holds veto
power as a permanent member. The Council has passed four
packages of limited sanctions against Iran since 2006.
"We again underline that the Russian Federation considers
such extraterritorial measures unacceptable and contradictory to
international law," Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander
Lukashevich said in the statement.
It indicated that despite big powers having united to push
through a U.N. nuclear agency board resolution last week that
expressed increasing concern about Iran's nuclear programme,
Russia continues to differ sharply with the West on how to win
Tehran's cooperation.
"Such practices ... seriously complicate efforts for
constructive dialogue with Tehran," Lukashevich said.
The United States, which fears Tehran's nuclear programme is
secretly geared to developing atomic weapons, named Iran on
Monday as an area of "primary money laundering concern" in a
step designed to dissuade non-U.S. banks from dealing with it.
It also blacklisted 11 entities suspected of assisting
Iran's nuclear activity, which Tehran says is meant for peaceful
purposes including power generation, and expanded sanctions to
target companies that aid its oil and petrochemical industries.
Britain and Canada also announced new sanctions against
Iran's energy and financial sectors while France proposed
measures including freezing the assets of Iran's central bank
and suspending purchases of oil.
FEWER CONCERNS IN MOSCOW THAN WEST
Russia has significant commercial ties with Iran and built a
nuclear power plant, the Islamic Republic's first, that was
switched on this year.
Analysts say Moscow see less risk than the West of Iran
acquiring nuclear weapons in the forseeable future, and uses its
ties with Tehran as a lever in relations with the United States,
its former Cold War foe.
Russia has approved four sets of Security Council sanctions
over Iran's nuclear programme, most recently in 2010, when
President Dmitry Medvedev also pleased Washington by scrapping a
contract to sell Tehran ground-to-air missiles.
Those moves came at a time of improving relations between
Russia and the United States, after President Barack Obama
downsized a European missile defence plan that Russia opposed
and signed a nuclear arms limitation treaty with Medvedev.
Now, however, with talks on missile defence cooperation with
Washington at an impasse, and the possibility that a Republican
critic of Russia could be elected U.S. president in 2012, Moscow
appears to see little gain from supporting new Iran sanctions.
Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, who plans to return to
Russia's presidency in a March election, has expressed less
concern over Iran's nuclear ambitions than Medvedev, the protege
he ushered into the Kremlin in 2008.
Russia has underlined its opposition to further sanctions
and is calling instead for a step-by-step process under which
existing sanctions would be eased in return for actions by
Tehran to dispel international concerns.
Western powers have not warmed to that idea, given that
previous talks with Iran failed even to agree an agenda, with
Iran loath to negotiate any aspect of its nuclear programme.
Moscow says additional sanctions are hurting the chances of
reviving talks between Iran and six global powers -- Russia,
China, the United States, Britain, France and Germany.
"Strengthening sanctions pressure, which for some of our
partners is becoming practically an end in itself, will not
promote increased readiness on Iran's part to sit down at the
negotiating table," Lukashevich said.
(Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Mark Heinrich)