(Adds quotes, background)
By Alexei Anishchuk
BRISBANE, Australia Nov 15 A deal could be
reached this month between world powers and Iran on curbing the
country's nuclear programme if there is the will in Washington
and Tehran, a senior Russian diplomat said on Saturday.
In Australia for a meeting of the G20 major and developing
economies, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters
six world powers and Iran had never been so close to an
agreement and it could be reached by a Nov. 24 deadline.
"Therefore, from (Nov.) 18 to 24 there is enough time for
such decisions to be taken," he said.
"But there is no guarantee that these decisions will be
taken in those capitals where there are the biggest problems
with current solutions, I mean, Washington and Tehran."
The six powers -- Russia, China, the United States, France,
Britain and Germany -- want to ensure Iran's nuclear programme
does not enable it to build nuclear weapons, though Iran says
its nuclear work is for civil needs.
Ryabkov said Moscow would continue to cooperate with
Washington on Iran and Syria despite a rift in ties hours after
U.S. President Barack Obama said Moscow's actions in Ukraine
were a threat to the world.
"Talks on Iran and Syria are not a tribute to fashion or
momentary interests and even less so are an intention to
'please' the United States," he said.
"This cooperation meets our interest and helps to normalise
the global situation, and we will keep on doing it. If it had
been for other reasons, we would have folded this activity long
ago."
Some officials, including from Russia, have expressed doubts
a deal can be reached in the timeframe.
Ryabkov also said that after President Vladimir Putin and
Obama spoke in China on the sidelines of a summit, there had
been no new impulse for "the normalisation" of bilateral
relations.
Ties between Moscow and Washington have plunged to lows
unseen since the Cold War over Ukraine, where Russia annexed
Crimea in March and is accused by the West of sending arms and
soldiers to support a separatist rebellion in its east.
Moscow denies the charges and has criticised the United
States for imposing sanctions on Russia over Ukraine.
"Responsibility for the stagnation in our relationship is
entirely on the U.S. side," Ryabkov said.
"The relations with the United States are in a bad condition
and it will take a very long time to normalise and stabilise
them," he said. "But effort is needed on both sides."
(Writing by Alexei Anishchuk and Elizabeth Piper; Editing by
Simon Cameron-Moore and Dale Hudson)