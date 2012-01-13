* Russia opposes Iran oil boycott, defends Tehran
* US, EU and Japan are drawing up sanctions on Iran
BRUSSELS Jan 13 Russia would regard any
military intervention linked to Iran's nuclear programme as a
threat to its own security, Moscow's departing ambassador to
NATO warned on Friday.
"Iran is our neighbour," Dmitry Rogozin told reporters in
Brussels. "And if Iran is involved in any military action, it's
a direct threat to our security."
Rogozin was speaking two days after the killing of a nuclear
scientist in Tehran by a hitman on a motorcycle.
Kremlin Security Council head Nikolai Patrushev, who is
close to Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, said Israel was
pushing the United States towards war with Iran, according to
the Interfax news agency.
Russia, however, opposes a boycott of Iranian oil.
"We are definitely interested in the non-proliferation of
weapons of mass destruction," Rogozin said on Friday. "But at
the same time, we believe that any country has the right to have
what it needs to feel comfortable, including Iran."
Rogozin, often described as an anti-Western hawk, was
appointed deputy prime minister in December, and will oversee
Russia's defence sector when he returns to Moscow.
The United States, the European Union and Japan are drawing
up sanctions on Iran to try to force it to abandon its suspected
nuclear weapons programme. Tehran says its programme does not
have military aims.
The United States on Thursday took punitive action against
three oil companies dealing with Iranian oil.
EU foreign ministers are expected to agree on a ban on
imports of Iranian crude oil on Jan. 23 - though with a grace
period to give European companies time to find alternative
sources of crude.
Japan on Thursday pledged to take concrete action to cut its
oil imports from Iran.
