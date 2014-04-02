By Jonathan Saul and Parisa Hafezi
| LONDON/ANKARA, April 2
LONDON/ANKARA, April 2 Iran and Russia have made
progress towards an oil-for-goods deal sources said would be
worth up to $20 billion, which would enable Tehran to boost
vital energy exports in defiance of Western sanctions, people
familiar with the negotiations told Reuters.
In January Reuters reported Moscow and Tehran were
discussing a barter deal that would see Moscow buy up to 500,000
barrels a day of Iranian oil in exchange for Russian equipment
and goods.
The White House has said such a deal would raise "serious
concerns" and would be inconsistent with the nuclear talks
between world powers and Iran.
A Russian source said Moscow had "prepared all documents
from its side", adding that completion of a deal was awaiting
agreement on what oil price to lock in.
The source said the two sides were looking at a barter
arrangement that would see Iranian oil being exchanged for
industrial goods including metals and food, but said there was
no military equipment involved. The source added that the deal
was expected to reach $15 to $20 billion in total and would be
done in stages with an initial $6 billion to $8 billion tranche.
The Iranian and Russian governments declined to comment.
Two separate Iranian officials also said the deal was valued
at $20 billion. One of the Iranian officials said it would
involve exports of around 500,000 barrels a day for two to three
years.
"Iran can swap around 300,000 barrels per day via the
Caspian Sea and the rest from the (Middle East) Gulf, possibly
Bandar Abbas port," one of the Iranian officials said, referring
to one of Iran's top oil terminals.
"The price (under negotiation) is lower than the
international oil price, but not much, and there are few
options. But in general, a few dollars lower than the market
price."
Oil is currently priced around $100 a barrel.
Iran and world powers reached an interim deal in November to
ease some sanctions restrictions, which went into effect in
January, in exchange for a curb to Iran's nuclear programme.
Work continues to reach a final settlement.
Under the sanctions accord, Iran's exports are supposed to
be held at an average of 1 million barrels a day for six months
to July 20, but sales have stayed above that level for five
straight months, oil tanker tracking sources told Reuters last
week.
"The deal would ease further pressure on Iran's battered
energy sector and at least partially restore Iran's access to
oil customers with Russian help," said Mark Dubowitz of
Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a U.S. think-tank.
"If Washington can't stop this deal, it could serve as a
signal to other countries that the United States won't risk
major diplomatic disputes at the expense of the sanctions
regime," he added.
The Iranian official said missiles would also be part of the
deal, together with Russia providing assistance with building
two nuclear plants in Iran. The Iranian official did not produce
any documentation, and Russian government officials declined to
comment.
