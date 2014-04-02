(Adds U.S. State Department and Treasury official's comment,
context, paragraphs 12-16)
By Jonathan Saul and Parisa Hafezi
LONDON/ANKARA, April 2 Iran and Russia have made
progress toward an oil-for-goods deal that sources said could be
worth up to $20 billion and enable Tehran to boost vital energy
exports in defiance of Western sanctions, people familiar with
the negotiations told Reuters.
In January, Reuters reported that Moscow and Tehran were
discussing a barter deal that would see Moscow buy up to 500,000
barrels a day of Iranian oil in exchange for Russian equipment
and goods.
The United States has said such a deal would raise "serious
concerns" and be inconsistent with the nuclear talks between
world powers and Iran.
A Russian source said Moscow had "prepared all documents
from its side", adding that completion of a deal was awaiting
agreement on what oil price to lock in.
The source said the two sides were looking at a barter
arrangement that would see Iranian oil exchanged for industrial
goods including metals and food, but no military equipment was
involved. The source added that the deal was expected to reach
$15 to $20 billion in total and would be done in stages with an
initial $6 billion to $8 billion tranche.
The Iranian and Russian governments declined to comment.
Two separate Iranian officials also said the deal was valued
at $20 billion. One of the Iranian officials said it would
involve exports of around 500,000 barrels a day for two to three
years.
"Iran can swap around 300,000 barrels per day via the
Caspian Sea and the rest from the (Middle East) Gulf, possibly
Bandar Abbas port," one of the Iranian officials said, referring
to one of Iran's top oil terminals.
"The price (under negotiation) is lower than the
international oil price, but not much, and there are few
options. But in general, a few dollars lower than the market
price."
Oil is currently priced around $100 a barrel.
Iran and world powers reached an interim deal in November to
ease some sanctions restrictions, which went into effect in
January, in exchange for a curb to Iran's nuclear program. Work
continues to reach a final settlement.
In Washington, the State Department on Wednesday said it
could not confirm that any progress had been made on the
possible Iran-Russia deal, but underscored U.S. worries about
it.
"We have made our concerns crystal clear to both sides that
if the deal were to move forward, it would raise serious
concerns," State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said during a
news briefing.
Harf said such a deal would be "inconsistent with the terms"
of Iran's agreement with world powers on its nuclear program and
"could potentially trigger U.S. sanctions against the entity and
individuals involved in any related transactions."
Harf's comments were bolstered by Treasury Undersecretary
David Cohen, who is responsible for U.S. sanctions. Speaking at
a Senate hearing, Cohen said he had seen many reports about an
imminent Iran-Russian deal, none of which had come to fruition
so far. If true, however, he said the United States would be
ready to impose penalties.
"We're not unwilling to apply sanctions against Russian
entities and Russian individuals if the facts dictate," Cohen
said.
The Iran-Russia talks come against the backdrop of high
tension between Moscow and the West since Russia took control of
Crimea, a Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula, and formally annexed
it.
Under the sanctions accord, Iran's exports are supposed to
be held at an average of 1 million barrels a day for six months
to July 20, but sales have stayed above that level for five
straight months, oil tanker tracking sources told Reuters last
week.
"The deal would ease further pressure on Iran's battered
energy sector and at least partially restore Iran's access to
oil customers with Russian help," said Mark Dubowitz of
Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a U.S. think-tank.
"If Washington can't stop this deal, it could serve as a
signal to other countries that the United States won't risk
major diplomatic disputes at the expense of the sanctions
regime," he added.
The Iranian official said missiles would also be part of the
deal, together with Russia providing assistance with building
two nuclear plants in Iran. The Iranian official did not produce
any documentation, and Russian government officials declined to
comment.
