(Adds statement withdrawal)
MOSCOW Aug 5 Months of oil talks between Russia
and Iran, both heavily sanctioned by the West, took an
unexpected twist on Tuesday when Moscow first announced it had
agreed with Tehran to help it sell its crude - only to withdraw
the statement shortly afterwards.
In January, sources told Reuters Iran and Russia were
negotiating an oil-for-goods swap worth $1.5 billion a month
that would enable Iran to lift oil exports substantially,
undermining Western sanctions.
Under the proposed deal Russia would buy up to 500,000
barrels a day or a third of Iranian oil exports in exchange for
Russian equipment and goods, sources have said.
Russian and Iranian officials later acknowledged such talks
were taking place but said the deal was uneasy as both Russia
and Iran are large oil exporters and lack infrastructure to
easily swap crude to help each other make sales.
Since January, Moscow itself came under heavy Western
sanctions for the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea and what the
West sees as funding and weapon supplies to rebels in eastern
Ukraine who fight pro-Western government forces.
Iran has meanwhile continued talks with major powers on the
ways to curb its nuclear programme, which were extended by four
months in July.
On Tuesday, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and his
Iranian counterpart Bijan Zanganeh signed a five-year memorandum
of understanding in Moscow, which included cooperation in the
oil sector.
"Based on Iran's proposal, we will participate in arranging
shipments of crude oil, including to the Russian market," Novak
was quoted as saying.
Neither Novak nor the memorandum gave any details on timing
or possible volumes. Novak said the deal would not violate
international sanctions.
However, several minutes later the energy ministry said it
was withdrawing the statement and would issue a new one on
Wednesday.
It gave no reason for the withdrawal and could not say what
the new statement would say about oil cooperation.
Sanctions have reduced Iranian oil exports to around 1.0-1.5
million bpd from as much as 2.5 million bpd before the sanctions
were imposed two years ago, drastically reducing the country's
export revenues.
Russia, the world's second largest oil exporter after Saudi
Arabia with supplies amount to up to 5 million bpd, relies on
energy for half its budget revenues.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov;
Editing by William Hardy)