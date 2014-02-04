WASHINGTON Feb 4 A top U.S. official said on
Tuesday an oil-for-goods swap between Russia and Iran would not
go ahead for now after the United States raised concerns with
both Tehran and Moscow, warning it could be subject to U.S.
sanctions.
A Reuters report on Jan. 10 revealed that Iran and Russia
were negotiating a $1.5 billion per month oil-for-goods swap
that would enable Iran to lift oil export substantially.
U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Wendy
Sherman told a congressional hearing the possibility of a deal
was raised at "the highest level" to ensure it did not go ahead.
"My own sense of this is after a fair amount of clarity
about this matter that nothing will move forward at this time,"
Sherman told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
"We are very crystal clear that anything like such an
agreement between Russia and Iran might have potential
sanctionable action and would likely create tremendous risk
within the P5+1 which would make coming to a comprehensive
agreement all the more difficult if not impossible," she added.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Sandra Maler)