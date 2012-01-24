TEHRAN Jan 24 Iran's foreign ministry summoned the Danish ambassador on Tuesday to complain about the European Union's "illogical decision" to ban imports of Iranian oil, the official IRNA news agency said.

Denmark holds the rotating presidency of the 27-member EU, which decided on Monday to ban Iranian oil imports as part of the West's efforts to put pressure on Tehran to curb its nuclear programme. (Reporting by Mitra Amiri; Writing by Robin Pomeroy; Editing by Tim Pearce)