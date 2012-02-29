WASHINGTON Feb 29 The U.S. Treasury
warned foreign banks on Wednesday they could now be blocked from
the country's financial system if they continued to deal with
Iran's central bank for their non-oil transactions.
Starting Wednesday those banks "risk losing their
correspondent account access to U.S. financial institutions,"
David Cohen, Treasury's undersecretary for terrorism and
financial intelligence, said in remarks prepared for a
securities conference.
The first phase of sanctions designed to stop Iran from
acquiring nuclear weapons only applies to foreign banks that
engage in "significant" transactions unrelated to the purchase
of oil. Those sanctions could ensnare companies and
manufacturers that sell Iran items such as cars and computers.
"Whatever bank they were using to handle the financial part
of that transaction will have to think twice about using that
bank for that transaction," said Jeanne Archibald, a former
Treasury general counsel.
"It could have a significant impact. It will depend in part
on whether the president determines that a foreign bank has
knowingly engaged in a significant transaction and how they
determine 'significant,'" said Archibald, who is now in private
practice at Hogan Lovells law firm and advises clients on
sanctions compliance.
The second phase of sanctions goes into effect June 28 and
will block countries and their institutions from U.S. markets
if they do not significantly reduce their Iranian oil purchases.
That has sent Iran's biggest trading partners scurrying to
find other sources of oil before the deadline. Japan's
government has said the country will likely be spared from the
U.S. sanctions and has cut its Iranian oil imports by 40 percent
over the past five years.
It is unclear when or whether the United States will exempt
countries from the sanctions.