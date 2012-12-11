(Corrects 4th para to show Iran not making weapons-grade
uranium)
* Crude oil down, rial devalued -Institute for International
Finance
* Economic conditions ups pressure on government
BEIRUT, Dec 10 Sanctions imposed on Iran over
its nuclear programme have pushed the country into recession, a
global association of financial services said on Monday.
Crude oil exports have dropped sharply, the Iranian rial has
plummeted and inflation has soared in 2012, the Washington-based
Institute for International Finance said in its report on the
Middle East and North Africa.
GDP in 2012 is expected to shrink by 3.5 percent, from 1.2
percent positive growth in 2011, it added.
Iran is refining uranium to a fissile concentration that
Western experts say is a relatively short technical step from
the level that would be suitable for atomic bombs. But Tehran
says its enrichment programme is solely for civilian energy
purposes.
The U.S. Senate is considering a broader set of economic
sanctions on Iran's energy, port, shipping and shipbuilding
sectors.
During the 2012/2013 fiscal year "with crude oil prices
holding at around $110 per barrel, government revenues from oil
(which accounted for about half of its total revenues in
previous years) could drop by at least 40 percent," it said.
The Iranian government has started consolidating public
spending to offset a fall in revenues, it added.
The rial has been "steadily depreciating this year as
foreign currency inflows have been garnered by the central bank
for use in payment for government imports and to meet essential
import needs," it said.
Inflation will average around 50 percent this year, up from
26.5 in 2011.
Iranian officials at first sought to downplay the effect of
sanctions, but in recent months have acknowledged their impact
on the economy, saying Iran must use the sanctions as an
opportunity to wean itself off heavy dependence on oil.
Iranian parliamentarian Gholamreza Mesbahi Moghaddam, who
sits on the parliamentary budget committee, said in November
the state budget for the next fiscal year may assume exports of
just one million barrels of oil per day, about half volumes
shipped in 2011.
The economic problems have also contributed to sharper
criticism of President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad by his rivals in
parliament, worsening divisions within the government.
Parliament speaker Ali Larijani said last week the country
was experiencing an "economic drought" this year.
The IIF report said that the economic conditions could have
serious political and social implications as the country
approaches mid-2013 presidential elections.
"As the economy enters a recession, the regime faces
pressures from rising public unrest and discontent within
Parliament," the report said.
(Reporting by Oliver Holmes in Beirut and Yeganeh Torbati in
Dubai; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Ralph Boulton)