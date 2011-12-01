(Repeats item to close series, no changes to text)

BRUSSELS Dec 1 European Union governments agreed on Thursday to examine sanctions against Iran's energy sector as part of a broad push to increase financial pressure on Tehran over its nuclear programme.

After agreeing to extend a list of people and entities affected by EU sanctions, foreign ministers of EU governments said that the energy sector was among other areas where new measures could be introduced, as well as the financial and transport sectors.

"The Council agreed to broaden existing sanctions by examining, in close coordination with international partners, additional measures including measures aimed at severely affecting the Iranian financial system, in the transport sector, in the energy sector," they said.

Ministers said a decision would be taken no later than by their next meeting in January. (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak and David Brunnstrom)