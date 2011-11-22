BRUSSELS Nov 22 European Union governments agreed in principle on Tuesday to extend sanctions against Iran by adding some 200 names to a target list of people and entities, diplomats said.

The decision will be formally approved at a meeting of EU foreign ministers on Dec. 1, they said. Companies and organisations included will face EU asset freezes, and officials will be banned from travelling to the EU.

In addition to extending the sanctions list, EU governments are also expected to discuss in the coming days proposals by France and Britain on targeting the Iranian central bank. France also wants to target the oil industry. (Reporting by Julien Toyer and Luke Baker; Writing by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Louise Ireland)