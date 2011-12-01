BRUSSELS Dec 1 European Union foreign
ministers aim to exert pressure on Iran and deepen its economic
isolation, but the nature of new sanctions is still being
discussed, Britain and the EU's foreign policy chief said on
Thursday.
"I hope we will agree today additional measures that will be
an intensification of the economic pressure on Iran, peaceful
legitimate economic pressure, particularly to increase the
isolation of the Iranian financial sector," British Foreign
Minister William Hague said, two days after protesters stormed
the British Embassy in Tehran.
Hague also blamed the Iranian government for assisting the
Syrian government in trying to suppress protests in Syria.
European Union foreign policy chief, Catherine Ashton,
arriving just after Hague for a meeting of foreign ministers in
Brussels, said there was support for new sanctions.
"On Iran it's a case of adding more," Ashton said. "You know
we've been working to, if you like ratchet up the sanctions,"
she said. "We're talking about a range of sanctions. It will be
decided today exactly what those sanctions should be."
