* EU weighs oil embargo against Iran
* Blacklist of Iranian officials, entities extended
* West worries over Tehran's nuclear work
BRUSSELS, Dec 1 The European Union
tightened its sanctions against Tehran on Thursday and laid out
plans for a possible embargo on Iranian oil in response to
mounting concerns over the OPEC producer's nuclear work.
At a meeting in Brussels, EU foreign ministers decided new
sanctions on energy, transport and financial sectors should be
drawn up in time for their next meeting in late January.
The measures could lead to gradual cuts in Europe's imports
of Iranian crude, although some EU governments want assurances
that any impact on their economies would be limited before
giving their final approval, diplomats said.
"We are working on it," French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe
told reporters when asked about the possibility of an oil ban.
"We have to work with different partners so that the
interruption of (oil) deliveries from Iran could be compensated
by a rise in production in other countries."
Experts say global crude prices could rise if the EU bans
Iranian oil, increasing economic pain as Europe struggles with a
debt crisis and the spectre of recession.
Greece is wary, because financial woes have led it to buy
more Iranian crude. Sources say Tehran has been offering better
financing terms while banks are reluctant to lend to Athens.
"Greece has voiced some concerns, we have to take them into
account," Juppe said.
NEW STEPS
Concern over Iran's programme grew in November after the
International Atomic Energy Agency issued a report that
suggested Iran has worked on designing an atom bomb.
Separately from the oil discussions, EU governments added
180 Iranian people and entities to a sanctions blacklist that
imposes asset freezes and travel bans on those involved in the
nuclear work, which Tehran says is for peaceful purposes.
Britain, along with France, had pushed for decisive EU
action after Tuesday's storming of its Tehran embassy by
protesters angry over London's decision to impose sanctions on
the Iranian banking sector, including the central bank.
Britain shut Iran's embassy in London on Wednesday, saying
the attack on the British mission could not have taken place
without consent from Iranian authorities.
In solidarity with Britain, EU foreign ministers issued a
statement saying they were "outraged" by the Tehran attack.
Foreign Secretary William Hague said after the meeting in
Brussels details of any energy sanctions had yet to be ironed
out. He said Britain, which has already imposed unilateral
measures, was eager to see the EU target Iran's banking sector.
"There is more work to be done on what we will do in the
energy sector," he said. "So I think it would be going too far
to say an embargo has been agreed."
He argued previous measures had hurt Tehran's nuclear work.
Hague said later: "The EU made very clear that it will not
bow to Iran's intimidation and bullying tactics ... We want Iran
to come to the table and negotiate meaningfully about its
nuclear programme. Despite events this week we still want a
diplomatic solution."
Hague's Italian counterpart Giulio Terzi said the economic
impact of sanctions had to be taken into consideration when any
new measures are finalised.
EU experts will discuss details of new sanctions in the
coming weeks, foreign ministers of the bloc's 27 states said in
Thursday's statement.
"The detail of exactly what should be done now goes to the
technical experts, who decide what will work, what is
appropriate for European Union member states to do and what will
have what effect," said Catherine Ashton, EU foreign policy
chief.
Swedish Foreign Minister Carl Bildt said he was prepared to
agree to a crude oil embargo, but questioned its effectiveness.
"I am prepared to go along with that," he told reporters. "I
don't think it will necessarily have that much of an effect
because of the nature of the global oil market."
