* Thousands of tonnes sold a month via Gulf-based firms -
sources
* Origin sometimes disguised, specifications altered -
sources
* Sanctions have hit Iran's crude exports, hammering economy
By Rania El Gamal
DUBAI, Feb 3 Iran is sidestepping Western
sanctions and managing to sell hundreds of thousands of tonnes
of fuel oil every month through companies based in the
U.S.-allied United Arab Emirates, trading sources told Reuters.
The U.S. and EU sanctions that came into force in 2012
prohibit the import, purchase and transport of Iranian petroleum
products to pressure Tehran to halt its disputed nuclear
programme. Washington has also pressed its allies around the
world to clamp down on the shipping of Iranian oil products.
But Tehran has been using innovative methods to circumvent
the restrictions, several Middle East-based trading sources
said.
They include tankers switching off their tracking systems,
ship-to-ship transfers, discharging and loading at remote ports,
blending Iranian products with fuels from another source to
alter the shipment's physical specification and selling them
with Iraqi-origin documents, the sources said.
The Iranian fuel oil is mainly offered from the UAE port and
bunkering hub of Fujairah, through trading firms acting as
middlemen for buyers who may not know the cargo is from Iran,
the sources said.
The middlemen are small firms - who buy the products at
below-market prices, for a bigger profit margin - rather than
larger traders who would not run the risk of falling foul of
U.S. authorities and threatening their international operations.
Requests for comment from officials at the state-owned
National Iranian Oil Co. and the UAE's Fujairah port were not
immediately answered.
Iran is keen for any extra income as sanctions have halved
its crude exports - its main source of revenue - to just over 1
million barrels per day, dealing a major blow to its economy.
Along with low oil prices, this has prompted Tehran to
sweeten the terms it offers on oil development contracts to draw
the interest of foreign investors.
SURPLUS
Iran uses fuel oil for electricity generation and to power
ships, but unlike other more refined products such as diesel or
gasoline, it has a surplus to export.
The trading sources estimated Iranian fuel oil exports at
around 200,000-400,000 tonnes per month in recent months. That
compares with 600-650,000 tonnes in 2011, before sanctions.
Reuters data corroborates the estimate of the sources, and
also shows sharp fluctuations in fuel oil flows, which traders
said was likely due to stockpiling by Iran late last year to
avoid winter shortages.
Fuel oil exports from the OPEC member were 200,000 tonnes in
October, down from 400,000 tonnes in September and last year's
high of 540,000 tonnes in June, the data shows.
The sanctions target the financing and shipping insurance
needed to buy and transport Iranian cargoes, making it more
difficult for would-be customers to trade with Iran.
But one trading source said Iranian fuel oil was still
flowing to the UAE: "Iranian fuel oil has been in the market in
the UAE and everybody knows about it."
"People still get fuel oil and gasoil from Iran and ship
gasoline to Iran," the source added, estimating monthly exports
of around 80,000-100,000 tons of Iranian high-sulphur gasoil.
U.S. Treasury spokeswoman Hagar Chemali said: "We do not
comment on specific cases, but investigate and pursue sanctions
evasion vigorously, including through work with foreign
authorities."
"We work closely with the Emirati authorities to uphold and
enforce Iran sanctions and we convey our concerns when we have
them," she said.
The United States blacklisted some companies in 2012 due to
their business links with Iran, including UAE-based Fal Oil and
Singapore's Kuo-Oil, once lifters of Iranian fuel oil.
Last August, they blacklisted two companies and three
people, including UAE-based firm Faylaca Petroleum, saying they
worked on behalf of Iran to market crude oil and obscure the
origins of Iranian gas condensate.
DENSITY
An analysis by Thomson Reuters Oil Research and Forecasts
indicates Iranian fuel oil exports had ceased for 2-3 months,
due to increased domestic demand and stockpiling, but resumed in
January.
February fuel oil flows from the UAE to Asia are pegged at
480,000 tonnes as a direct result of higher Iranian inflows into
the Fujairah hub, according to the analysis. That figure is
double November's volumes and well-above last year's monthly
average of 358,000 tonnes.
Last month, shipping insurer West of England warned that oil
cargoes loaded ship-to-ship at the Khor Fakkan port may contain
Iranian crude disguised as Iraqi barrels.
But another Middle East-based trader said it was hard to
fool refineries and pass Iranian crude oil off as Iraqi in this
way without blending. "It is easier to play with the oil
products specifications," the trader said, adding he has been
approached before by a Gulf-based oil trading company trying to
pass a fuel oil shipment as of Iraqi origin.
Close examination of the specification of the shipment
showed it was most likely 280-cst fuel oil exported from Iran's
Bandar Mahshahr port, the trader said.
An Iraqi origin certificate of quality for a cargo, obtained
by Reuters, showed the density of the 280-cst viscosity fuel oil
to be 0.964.6 kg a litre - a density that traders say is
consistent with Iranian products, rather than Iraqi.
The documents also stated the loading of the cargo was
completed on May 19, from Iraq's Khor al-Zubair port. But AIS
Live ship tracking data showed the ship - called PAGAS - was at
the port of Bandar Imam Khomeini, also known as Bandar Mahshahr,
near Iran's largest refinery Abadan, on that same day.
On June 6 it was anchored at Fujairah, the tracking data
showed.
Reuters contacted the company that chartered the tanker,
according to the shipping documents, but it denied any links to
PAGAS.
Another indication that so-called Iraqi origin fuel oil may
be Iranian is the cheap price being offered, said the first
trading source.
"If you deal with fuel oil and bunker business in the UAE,
most likely you have to touch Iranian fuel oil because otherwise
the economics just don't work."
(Additional reporting by Parisa Hafezi in Ankara and Anna
Yukhananov in Washington; Editing by Pravin Char)