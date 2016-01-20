(Repeats Jan. 19 item)
* Revolutionary Guards play major financial role in Iran
* Force rewarded for sanctions-busting, suppressing dissent
* Tehran expects economic boom now sanctions lifted
* Guards to get more money for regional struggles
By Parisa Hafezi
ANKARA, Jan 19 Iran's Revolutionary Guards did
well under international sanctions, and the elite military force
is destined to become still richer now they've been lifted.
Iran's clerical rulers have supported economic growth of the
Guards, rewarding the group for sanctions-busting as well as
suppressing dissent at home and helping Tehran's allies abroad -
notably Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Now the country is expecting an economic boom in the
post-sanctions era and the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps
(IRGC), will be a beneficiary. Likewise, the leadership will
ensure it is well funded to continue the effort in the regional
crisis, including the Syrian civil war.
The Guards aren't entirely off the hook, even though the
United States, European Union and United Nations lifted most
sanctions on Saturday under a deal with world powers where
Tehran agreed to curbs on its nuclear programme.
Washington has noted that "U.S. statutory sanctions focused
on Iran's support for terrorism, human rights abuses, and
missile activities will remain in effect", and these will be
enforced against certain members and actions of the Guards.
But the Guards have long proved successful in defending
their economic interests, including in recent years when the
sanctions were at their tightest, effectively excluding Iran
from the global financial and trading system.
"Even under very difficult economic circumstances, the funds
for the IRGC's activities, whether domestic or overseas,
remained intact," said a former official close to the government
of pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani.
Created by the Islamic Republic's founder Ayatollah Ruhollah
Khomeini, the Guards first secured an economic foothold after
the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s when the clerical rulers allowed
them to invest in leading Iranian industries.
Their economic influence grew particularly after former
guardsman Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was elected president in 2005.
HELPING YOUR FRIENDS
Iran - the dominant Shi'ite Muslim power which is in rivalry
with Saudi Arabia and the United States' other Sunni Arab
friends - has fought decades of sectarian proxy wars in Syria,
Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen.
Tehran is not about to end these activities just because its
relations with the West have thawed with the nuclear deal. On
the contrary, it hopes the economy, freed from the sanctions,
will create new wealth that can be used for these ends.
One senior security official signalled financing would grow
for the Guards and its overseas arm, the Qods force.
"The IRGC and the Qods Force are Iran's key assets in the
region, where we are determined to back our allies and those
oppressed nations," said the official. "All parts of the
establishment have reached a consensus on this. If you are a
rich person, you can help your friends more, right?"
Iran has already spent billions of dollars propping up Assad
and in recent months provided elite teams to gather intelligence
and train Syrian forces. Its casualties are rising, with several
commanders killed, and foreign experts believe Tehran may have
as many as 3,000 troops there.
FLOURISHING ECONOMY, STRONGER GUARDS
Another senior official confirmed that a flourishing
economy, which is currently 60 percent dependent on oil exports,
would mean extra cash for the Guards' foreign activities.
"It is very clear that our leaders will not hesitate to
allocate more funds to the IRGC when needed. More money means
more funds for the IRGC," said the official. "We don't want any
conflicts but we will continue to help our allies."
Away from the battlefield, Tehran credits the Guards with
helping the domestic economy to survive under the sanctions that
Washington first imposed after the 1979 Islamic Revolution and
which expanded and tightened over the years.
One Western diplomat who follows Iran closely estimated last
year that business activities controlled by the Guards had an
annual turnover of $10-12 billion.
Iran refuses to reveal their market share. But an Economy
Ministry official said the Guards have been involved in a wide
range of industries, including energy, tourism, auto production,
telecommunications and construction.
"There are many IRGC-affiliated companies that are involved
in various sectors. The Guards helped different sectors to
resist the unfair sanctions imposed on Iran for decades."
The Guards were also rewarded with major contracts after
suppressing pro-reform protests that followed Ahmadinejad's
disputed re-election in 2009. A company affiliated to the IRGC
bought the state-run telecoms company for about $8 billion.
The Guards' construction branch, Khatam Al-Anbia, has also
won a $1.2 billion contract to build a line on the Tehran metro.
"There was no chance to compete with the Guards-affiliated
companies. Most of the time, they were offered contracts without
even entering a bid," said an Iranian trader based in a Gulf
country who does business with some IRGC-affiliated firms.
As the U.S. and EU sanctions on Iran's oil and finance
sectors in 2012 started to bite, the Guards responded by setting
up complex operations involving the likes of Dubai and Turkey.
"The IRGC started to buy hundreds of small and medium-size
companies around the country to use as front companies," said a
trader involved in importing parts for the oil industry. "These
companies partnered with some foreign companies to bypass
sanctions. Most of the time cash was delivered to a foreign
account in a neighbouring country."
Tehran also asked the Guards to take over energy projects
vacated by Western oil companies due to the sanctions, with
Khatam Al-Anbia leading development of the giant South Pars gas
field.
However, this exposed the limits to their expertise. "The
IRGC had the loyalty but its affiliated companies lacked the
technology and knowledge and ability to carry out projects,"
said a hardline former official.
ANYTHING BUT MONOLITHIC
Faced with such difficulties, top IRGC commanders have
publicly backed the nuclear deal, which in any case would have
been impossible to reach without the full support of Supreme
Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The IRGC is loyal to Khamenei.
Analysts say the IRGC is anything but monolithic. Like many
hardliners, some senior Guards have been wary of reaching a deal
with Iran's arch foe, the United States, or of the prospect of
the economy opening up as Iran's international isolation ends.
"Some remained more sceptical about dealing with the enemy.
But once the system made the decision that the deal is
expedient, they fell in line," said Ali Vaez, Senior Iran
Analyst at Washington-based International Crisis Group.
"In the aftermath of the deal, some segments of the IRGC see
opportunities in an open market, while others only see threats."
Among the opportunities, Iran should now be able to get hold
of the equipment and expertise it needs to complete the South
Pars project. Shortly before the sanctions were lifted, oil
minister Bijan Zanganeh said South Pars, the world's largest gas
field, is expected to be developed by 2017.
Iran will also have access to billions of dollars of its
frozen assets overseas. Some analysts say the cash will be
mainly used to import goods and technology to develop various
sectors.
The IRGC-affiliated front companies have benefited the
establishment's support through lower insurance, shipping and
banking commission costs when importing equipment and
technology.
And as foreign firms enter the Iranian market, they will
need a local partner - which for large-scale projects will often
mean a firm controlled by the Guards.
(editing by David Stamp)