TEHRAN Iran is not concerned about the latest U.S. and European sanctions aimed at forcing it to halt its nuclear work, Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi said on Thursday, vowing that Iran would "weather the storm".

"Iran, with divine assistance, has always been ready to counter such hostile actions and we are not concerned at all about the sanctions," Salehi told a news conference.

"Just like we have weathered the storm in the last 32 years with the help of God and efforts that we make, we will be able to survive this as well."

