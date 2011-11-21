* U.S. declares Iran area of 'money laundering concern'
* Britain bans financial dealings with Iran
* EU could agree on more travel bans, asset freezes
* France calls for sanctions on 'unprecedented scale'
By Arshad Mohammed and Glenn Somerville
WASHINGTON, Nov 21 The United States, Britain
and Canada announced fresh plans on Monday to sanction Iran's
financial and energy sectors, steps analysts said would raise
pressure on Tehran but were unlikely to halt its atomic
program.
The United States named Iran as an area of "primary money
laundering concern," a step designed to isolate its banking
sector; blacklisted 11 entities and individuals suspected of
aiding its nuclear programs; and expanded sanctions to target
companies that help develop its oil and petrochemical
industries.
The United States stopped short, however, of targeting
Iran's central bank, a step that could have cut it off from the
global financial system, sent oil prices skyrocketing and
jeopardized U.S. and European economic recovery.
Britain on Monday banned dealings with Iranian banks
including the central bank and France called for measures on an
"unprecedented scale" over Tehran's nuclear program.
Canada said it would ban the export of all goods used in
Iran's petrochemical, oil and gas industry and "block virtually
all transactions with Iran," including with its central bank,
with an exception for Iranian-Canadians to send money home.
The steps come in response to a Nov. 8 report by the
International Atomic Energy Agency that presented intelligence
suggesting Iran had worked on designing an atomic bomb and may
still be secretly carrying out related research. Iran says its
nuclear work is entirely peaceful.
NOT THE STRAW THAT BREAKS THE CAMEL'S BACK
Analysts said they did not believe the steps would change
the Iranian calculation on its nuclear program, which
Washington and its allies suspect is a cover for seeking
nuclear arms.
"Is this the straw that will break the camel's back? No,"
said George Perkovich, director of the Nuclear Policy Program
at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a Washington
think tank.
"The administration is testing the proposition as to
whether there is a point at which the sanctions can lead the
Iranians to a tipping point, recognizing that the likelihood is
low," said Rob Danin of the Council on Foreign Relations.
The range of unilateral steps planned by Western powers
reflects the difficulty of persuading Russia and China not to
veto further measures at the U.N. Security Council, where they
have supported four previous sanctions resolutions.
While Britain ordered its financial institutions to stop
all business with Iran, a source familiar with the sanctions
said the steps would not directly target trade in Iranian oil.
"We believe that the Iranian regime's actions pose a
significant threat to the UK's national security and the
international community. Today's announcement is a further step
to preventing the Iranian regime from acquiring nuclear
weapons," said British finance minister George Osborne.
The U.S. decision to name Iran as a money laundering
concern has no direct effect -- U.S. banks are already barred
from transactions with Iranian financial institutions -- and
seemed more a warning about the risks of dealing with Iran.
EU governments could reach a preliminary deal on Tuesday to
add about 190 Iranian people and entities to a list of those
targeted by asset freezes and travel bans, diplomats said.
But France called for much stronger action.
"As Iran steps up its nuclear program, refuses negotiation
and condemns its people to isolation, France advocates new
sanctions on an unprecedented scale to convince Iran that it
must negotiate," said a statement from President Nicolas
Sarkozy's office.
"France therefore proposes to the European Union and its
member states, the United States, Japan and Canada and other
willing countries to take the decision to immediately freeze
the assets of the Iranian central bank (and) stop purchases of
Iranian oil," it added.
The new EU measures will likely target industries such as
shipping and will be formalized at a meeting of EU foreign
ministers on Dec. 1, but discussions on possible further steps
could take place in the coming days, diplomats said.
'SANCTIONS ARE A LOSE-LOSE GAME'
U.S. sanctions have already made it extremely difficult for
many global oil companies and traders to obtain bank financing
to trade Iranian crude, of which less than a third goes to
Europe with the rest flowing to China and India.
In Tehran, Trade Minister Mehdi Ghazanfari said sanctions
were hitting the Iranian economy but warned Western countries
they were harming their own interests.
"Sanctions are a lose-lose game in which both sides make a
loss. If they don't invest in our oil projects, they will lose
an appealing market," Ghazanfari told a news conference before
the British and U.S. announcements.
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has often said
sanctions have little effect and in some cases make the economy
stronger by making Iran find domestic solutions to challenges.
Ghazanfari reiterated that Iran had found alternatives to
Western imports and investments but did not deny the downside.
"Facing hardship in a fight is inevitable. I admit projects
will get harder as our trading costs will go up, delays will
hit projects and money transfer will get harder," he said.
