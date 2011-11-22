* U.S. declares Iran area of 'money laundering concern'
* Britain bans financial dealings with Iran
* EU could agree on more travel bans, asset freezes
* France calls for sanctions on 'unprecedented scale'
(Adds quotes, details)
By Arshad Mohammed and Glenn Somerville
WASHINGTON, Nov 21 The United States, Britain
and Canada on Monday announced new sanctions on Iran's energy
and financial sectors, steps analysts said may raise pressure
on Tehran but were unlikely to halt its nuclear program.
The United States named Iran as an area of "primary money
laundering concern," a step designed to dissuade non-U.S. banks
from dealing with it; blacklisted 11 entities suspected of
aiding its nuclear programs; and expanded sanctions to target
companies that aid its oil and petrochemical industries.
The United States stopped short, however, of targeting
Iran's central bank, a step that could have cut it off from the
global financial system, sent oil prices skyrocketing and
jeopardized U.S. and European economic recovery.
In a coordinated action, Britain ordered all British
financial institutions to stop doing business with their
Iranian counterparts, including the Iranian central bank. A
source familiar with the sanctions said the steps would not
directly target trade in Iranian oil.
Canada said it would ban the export of all goods used in
Iran's petrochemical, oil and gas industry and "block virtually
all transactions with Iran," including with its central bank,
with an exception for Iranian-Canadians to send money home.
While not taking concrete actions, France urged European
Union and other nations to immediately freeze the assets of
Iran's central bank and to suspend purchases of Iranian oil,
steps it called "sanctions on an unprecedented scale."
The series of announcements were in response to a Nov. 8
International Atomic Energy Agency report that presented
intelligence suggesting Iran had worked on designing an atomic
bomb and may still be secretly carrying out related research.
That report, calls by U.S. lawmakers to sanction Iran's
cental bank and media speculation about a possible Israeli
military strike against Iran's nuclear sites have pushed the
Obama administration to seek tougher sanctions against Tehran.
NOT THE STRAW THAT BREAKS THE CAMEL'S BACK
Analysts said they did not believe the steps would dissuade
Iran from pursuing its nuclear program, which Washington and
its allies suspect is a cover for seeking nuclear arms. Iran
says its nuclear work is entirely peaceful.
"Is this the straw that will break the camel's back? No,"
said George Perkovich, director of the Nuclear Policy Program
at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a Washington
think tank.
The range of unilateral steps planned by Western powers
reflects the difficulty of persuading Russia and China not to
veto further measures at the U.N. Security Council, where they
have supported four previous sanctions resolutions.
The U.S. decision to name Iran as a money laundering
concern has no direct effect - U.S. banks are already barred
from transactions with Iranian financial institutions - and
seems more a warning about the risks of dealing with Iran.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said any bank that
deals with Iran's central bank or other financial institutions
runs the risk of supporting Iran's "illicit activities" such as
its alleged pursuit of nuclear weapons, support for terrorism
and efforts to evade sanctions.
"Any and every financial transaction with Iran poses grave
risk of supporting those activities, so financial institutions
around the world should think hard about the risks of doing
business with Iran," Geithner said in a joint appearance with
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to announce the steps.
While the United States already seeks to prevent non-U.S.
companies from large-scale investment in Iran's energy sector,
the sanctions announced on Monday would also target companies
providing goods, services and technology for such activities.
Separately, diplomats said EU governments could reach a
preliminary deal on Tuesday to add about 190 Iranian people and
entities to a list of those targeted by asset freezes and
travel bans.
The new EU measures will likely aim at industries such as
shipping and will be formalized at a meeting of EU foreign
ministers on Dec. 1, but discussions on possible further steps
could take place in the coming days, diplomats said.
'SANCTIONS ARE A LOSE-LOSE GAME'
U.S. sanctions have already made it extremely difficult for
many global oil companies and traders to obtain bank financing
to trade Iranian crude, of which less than a third goes to
Europe with the rest flowing to China and India.
In Tehran, Trade Minister Mehdi Ghazanfari said sanctions
were hitting the Iranian economy but warned Western countries
they were harming their own interests.
"Sanctions are a lose-lose game in which both sides make a
loss. If they don't invest in our oil projects, they will lose
an appealing market," Ghazanfari told a news conference before
the British and U.S. announcements.
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has often said
sanctions have little effect and in some cases make the economy
stronger by making Iran find domestic solutions to challenges.
Ghazanfari reiterated that Iran had found alternatives to
Western imports and investments but did not deny the downside.
"Facing hardship in a fight is inevitable. I admit projects
will get harder as our trading costs will go up, delays will
hit projects and money transfer will get harder," he said.
(Additional reporting by Fiona Shaikh in London; Ramin
Mostafavi in Tehran; Peter Apps, Yeganeh Torbati and Dmitry
Zhdannikov in London; David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Leigh Thomas
in Paris; Justyna Pawlak in Brussels; and David Lawder in
Washington; writing by David Stamp, Jon Hemming and Arshad
Mohammed; editing by Janet Lawrence and Mohammad Zargham)