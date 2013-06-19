* Echoes EU General Court ruling on Bank Mellat in January
By Clare Hutchison
LONDON, June 19 Western government sanctions
against Iran suffered a big setback on Wednesday when Britain's
top court ruled that the government was wrong to have imposed
sanctions on the biggest Iranian private bank over alleged links
to Tehran's nuclear programme.
The Bank Mellat case and more than 50 like it pending at the
European Union's two highest courts have clouded the future of
EU sanctions and alarmed Washington, which relies on European
support to throttle Iran's links to the global economy in hopes
of reining in its nuclear program.
The British Supreme Court decision on Wednesday mirrored a
January ruling by the EU General Court, which overturned
sanctions imposed on Bank Mellat in 2010 on grounds that EU
governments had failed to provide enough information to support
their case that the bank had assisted the nuclear programme.
EU governments appealed that decision and a new verdict is
pending at the highest court, the European Court of Justice.
The British Supreme Court ruling paved the way for Bank
Mellat to sue Britain for damages. A bank spokesman told Reuters
on Wednesday it was considering launching a claim against
Britain that "could exceed 500 million pounds".
Supreme Court Judge Jonathan Sumption ruled that the British
government had been "arbitrary", "irrational" and
"disproportionate" to single out Bank Mellat for sanctions.
A British government spokeswoman said it was "disappointed"
with the decision and was "considering the judgment and its
implications for any future orders (for sanctions)".
The U.S. Treasury Department, which implements U.S.
sanctions, said it was very disappointed by the court's decision
and believe it was mistaken. "Bank Mellat ... has no place in
the international financial system," a Treasury spokesman said.
Sanctions imposed on the bank by the United States remain in
place, so any bank that deals with Bank Mellat still risks
getting cut off from the U.S. financial system.
Some in diplomatic and legal circles have suggested the EU
adopt less targeted sanctions to avoid litigation, but such a
course risks threatening commercial interests that governments
may not want to give up.
EU courts have ruled against EU governments on Iran
sanctions in several cases already, including a few Iranian
banks, arguing that the EU is not providing sufficient
information to justify punitive sanctions.
EU authorities maintain that they have such information but
cannot share it on privacy and security grounds.
EU diplomats have cautioned, however, that any new
consideration in Brussels of further targeted sanctions against
Iran will be dampened by concern over future litigation.
Bank Mellat has long denied allegations that it has aided
the nuclear programme and argued that it had not been consulted
before sanctions were imposed.
Europe and the United States have imposed sanctions against
specific Iranian people, state institutions or companies in so
far unavailing efforts to persuade Tehran to rein in enrichment
of uranium and open up to U.N. inspectors in exchange for phased
relief from the tightening noose of financial isolation.
NUCLEAR DISPUTE
Western nations believe the Islamic Republic is attempting
to develop the means to build atomic bombs. Iran says the atomic
programme is solely for electricity generation and medical uses.
Sanctions have severely affected the OPEC country's ability
to export oil, nearly halving crude revenues in 2012 to around
50-60 billion dollars, and have largely cut the country off from
the global financial network.
However, the Islamic Republic has found ways of working
around sanctions to keep some exports flowing and prevent a
catastrophic drain of foreign exchange reserves.
Shipping sources say Iran has made ship-to-ship transfers of
oil onto foreign tankers to conceal deals from sanctions
enforcers, while also using discreet locations in Asia to make
covert sales that are harder to track.
Still, sanctions have struck hard enough to trigger a free
fall in the rial currency's value and a jump in inflation and
unemployment, with businesses in the sprawling country of 75
million people struggling to adapt.
Iranians now pay up to three times more for staple foods
than they did 12 months ago.
The issue of how to revive the Iranian economy loomed large
in the June 14 presidential election. Moderate Hassan Rohani won
in a landslide, vowing to rehabilitate Iran's foreign relations
and ease its isolation. He will succeed Mahmoud Ahmadinejad,
whose confrontational outbursts and poor fiscal management
alienated many abroad and compounded Iran's economic plight.
MORAL VICTORY
Wednesday's ruling was still just a moral victory for Bank
Mellat since its European operations remain closed while the EU
appeals the January decision to remove sanctions against it.
According to Sarosh Zaiwalla, a senior partner at Bank
Mellat's law firm Zaiwalla & Co Solicitors, 183 million euros
($245.3 million) of the bank's assets held by its branch in
London remain frozen.
The British government's sanctions on Bank Mellat prevented
the whole of the UK's financial sector from having any business
relationship with the bank.
Iran's shipping industry has been pursuing a series of
challenges at the EU General Court in Luxembourg and at
Britain's High Court over sanctions designations, hoping that
positive rulings for other Iranian firms will help their cases.
"In relation to the Bank Mellat case and other cases, the
decisions have been very encouraging. These have been good
decisions - all of which are supporting our case," said Maryam
Taher, a London-based lawyer representing all of the Iranian
shipping related parties.
On May 30, 11 individuals who had formerly worked for
subsidiaries of blacklisted company the Islamic Republic of Iran
Shipping Lines (IRISL), the country's biggest private cargo
shipping group, had a hearing in Luxembourg.
The same day, five in the group filed a separate appeal with
Britain's High Court arguing they were wrongly blacklisted
because they were said to hold jobs in companies that had been
designated for being IRISL subsidiaries. A hearing is awaited.
A British Foreign Office spokesman said: "We have received
notification of this legal challenge. It would not be
appropriate to comment on ongoing proceedings."
There are two further litigations that have been lodged at
the European Court and are awaiting a hearing date relating to
several subsidiary shipping companies, including those that were
owned or controlled by IRISL.
The United States has raised concerns that the Iranian
appeals to European courts could seriously fray the elaborate
web of sanctions against Tehran.
A campaign by U.S. pressure group United Against Nuclear
Iran (UANI), whose board includes former U.S. ambassadors and
former CIA and British intelligence chiefs, has led several
foreign companies in sectors including shipping to exit Iran.
UANI chief executive Mark Wallace, a former U.S. ambassador
to the UN, said the appeals "would set a troubling precedent".
"The EU and its member countries and citizens must make
clear that Iran business is unacceptable and illegal - that was
the very point of the sanctions," Wallace told Reuters.
FIRST SECRET COURT SESSION
Bank Mellat on Wednesday also questioned the British Supreme
Court's use of secret sessions for the first time, excluding the
bank from parts of the proceedings, though a majority of the
nine judges ruled that it was appropriate in this case.
The use of a so-called Closed Material Procedure in British
courts marks a change in tack for the government, which along
with France has been reluctant to share intelligence with courts
that could support sanctions against particular targets.
Now EU and British institutions are looking into an overhaul
of how pan-European courts function to make it easier for
classified information to be considered in legal proceedings.
But authorities face much opposition to attempts to reform
the courts. Civil rights group Liberty called the Supreme Court
decision to allow a secret hearing in the Bank Mellat case
"chilling". Liberty said this laid bare the British government's
willingness to overstate the importance of secrecy.
Bank Mellat's lawyer Zaiwalla said Wednesday's ruling was a
victory for the rule of law as much as it was for the bank.
"The judgment will put enormous confidence in the
independence of the British judiciary and sets an example that
even controversial disputes can be resolved by applying the
principle of rule of law through the British courts."
($1 = 0.7461 euros)
