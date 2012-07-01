* Sanctions take effect on Sunday
* Central Bank says has $150 billion foreign reserves
* Hague says sanctions toughest measures against Iran
DUBAI, July 1 Iran pledged to counter the impact
of a European Union oil embargo which took full effect on
Sunday, saying it had built up $150 billion in foreign reserves
to protect itself.
The EU ban on crude imports is part of a push by Western
countries aimed at choking Iran's export earnings and forcing it
to curb a nuclear programme they fear includes weapons
development. Tehran says it has no such plan.
"We are implementing programmes to counter sanctions and we
will confront these malicious policies," Mehr news agency quoted
central bank governor Mahmoud Bahmani as saying.
He said the effects of the sanctions were tough but that
Iran had built up $150 billion in foreign reserves.
The European Union banned new contracts for imports of
Iranian crude in January, but allowed existing ones to continue
until July 1. EU firms are also barred from transporting Iranian
crude or insuring shipments under the sanctions.
"They signal our clear determination to intensify the
peaceful diplomatic pressure," British Foreign Secretary William
Hague said in a statement.
So far, sanctions have not forced Iran into concessions on
its nuclear programme - in fact it demands that they stop before
it will take steps to curb uranium enrichment - and France and
Britain have signalled more measures could come.
The United States has also imposed a new round of sanctions
that could punish foreign countries dealing in Iranian oil,
although it gave exemptions to 20 major oil buyers that are
cutting purchases.
"All possible options have been planned in government to
counter sanctions," Iranian Oil Minister Rostam Qasemi said in
comments on the ministry's website.
Qasemi said oil importers would be the big losers if a
blockade leads to price rises.
IMPACT
But there are signs of the embargo having an impact on
Iran's economy.
Its crude oil exports - which according to EU estimates
represent half the government's income - have fallen by 40
percent this year. Iran used to export a fifth of its crude to
EU countries.
The Iranian rial has fallen and inflation is running at over
20 percent. Tens of thousands of Iranians have lost their jobs
and trade between Iran and Europe has halved in a year,
according to Eurostat data from March.
In three rounds of negotiations, Western powers have
demanded Tehran halt its high-grade uranium enrichment
activities, ship all high-grade uranium out of the country and
close down a key enrichment facility.
But the talks have lost steam. At a meeting among political
leaders in Moscow last month, there was not enough common ground
for negotiators to agree yet whether to meet again.
Experts from Iran and six world powers - the United States,
Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany - are set to meet in
Istanbul this week, but purely for technical discussions.
Iran says its nuclear programme has only peaceful aims, but
Western countries and Israel fear Iran is developing nuclear
weapons. Israel, believed to be the only country in the Middle
East with nuclear weapons, has threatened to attack Iran.
