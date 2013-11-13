By Maayan Lubell
| JERUSALEM
JERUSALEM Nov 13 A sanctions relief package
offered to Iran as part of nuclear negotiations could be worth
up to $40 billion to Tehran, or 40 percent of the impact of the
sanctions, an Israeli cabinet minister said on Wednesday.
Israel is strongly opposed to a package of sanctions relief,
which the United States says will be limited and reversible,
offered to Iran by global powers at talks in return for
constraints on Tehran's nuclear programme.
Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Yuval Steinitz said
Israel believed the sanctions put in place by the United States
and European Union last year cost Iran's economy around $100
billion per year, or nearly a quarter of its output.
"The sanctions relief directly will reduce between 15 to 20
billion dollars out of this amount," Steinitz said on Wednesday
at an English-language event hosted by the Jerusalem Press Club.
He said that the proposed changes would also make it more
difficult to enforce other sanctions, providing a total benefit
to Tehran of up to $40 billion:
"The damage to the overall sanctions, we believe, will be
something between $20 billion and maybe up to $40 billion," he
said.
"This is very significant. It's not all the sanctions. It's
not the core sanctions about oil exports and the banking system,
but it's very significant relief for the Iranians."
The United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and
China have offered at talks to reduce sanctions in return for
curbs to Iran's nuclear programme, which Western countries
suspect is part of an effort to develop a nuclear bomb but
Tehran says is peaceful.
The talks broke up without a deal on Saturday, but are
scheduled to resume on Nov. 20 and the sides say they are
optimistic that progress can be made.
Several Western officials contacted by Reuters declined to
confirm or deny specific figures for the value of the sanctions
relief on offer and cautioned against revealing the terms of a
hypothetical deal at such an early stage.
"There is an offer on the table, and it seems to me that is
considerable progress. We can't give any technical details and
the day anything leaks out is the day someone wants the
negotiations to fail," said a Western diplomat.
(Additional reporting by John Irish; Writing by Peter Graff)