TOKYO Jan 6 Japan aims to minimise the
impact on its own and the global economy in responding to new
U.S. sanctions against financial institutions dealing with
Iran's central bank, Trade Minister Yukio Edano said on Friday.
"We would like to respond appropriately by seeing how the
international community acts and try to minimise the impact on
the Japanese and global economy," Edano told a news conference,
while declining to comment on details.
Japan, which imports about 10 percent of its crude oil from
Iran, is concerned that the sanctions could hamper Tehran's
ability to sell oil on international markets and drive up oil
prices, and is weighing various ways of securing a waiver,
sources told Reuters on Thursday.