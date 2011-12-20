* Iran pressed to resume nuclear talks
* Sanctions under discussion
* Could include EU oil embargo
(Recasts with diplomatic source on outcome of meeting)
By Roberto Landucci and Philip Pullella
ROME, Dec 20 Diplomats from the United
States, the European Union and other allies agreed on Tuesday to
step up pressure on Iran to force it to resume talks over its
nuclear programme, an Italian diplomatic source said.
The diplomats from the so-called "group of like-minded
nations" met in Rome to discuss further sanctions against Iran,
which could include a possible EU oil embargo.
"The participants repeated the need for Iran to conform to
resolutions of the United Nations and the IAEA (the U.N.
International Atomic Energy Agency), and asked the country to
satisfy demands by the international community for timely and
immediate clarifications on its nuclear programme," the source
said.
"The participants expressed a strong determination to
continue to work together to reinforce pressure on Iran to
re-start negotiations," he added, giving no further detail.
Iran faces tightening sanctions over a nuclear programme it
says is for peaceful power generation, but which its foes
suspect is aimed at developing nuclear weapons.
The closed-door meeting took place under the auspices of the
Italian foreign ministry.
Diplomats said earlier it would consider the arguments
around a possible EU oil embargo against Iran. A decision may be
made when EU foreign ministers next meet in January.
Participants were countries that have imposed bilateral
sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program that go beyond U.N.
Security Council sanctions.
The group includes the United States, the European Union and
several European nations, Australia, Japan, South Korea and
other countries but it was not clear if all of them were
represented. The United States attended.
The small informal group has been meeting for two years and
its goal is to share information and discuss the next steps in
the sanctions process.
The United States has long banned Iranian crude oil imports
and last week Congress voted through restrictions on dealing
with the Iranian central bank.
The White House must decide whether or not to grant waivers
to major Iranian oil importers like China, India and South Korea
that need to deal with the bank to pay for Iran's crude.
In Vienna, an Iranian envoy said Teheran had invited the
U.N. nuclear watchdog to visit for talks and would be ready to
discuss concerns about its disputed atomic ambitions.
Western diplomats tend to see such invitations as attempts
by Iran, a major oil producer, to buy time and ease
international pressure without heeding U.N. demands to curb
nuclear work which could be used for making atomic bombs.
Previous visits to Iran by senior IAEA officials have failed
to make significant progress towards resolving the long-running
row over Iran's nuclear programme, a dispute which has the
potential to spark a wider conflict in the Middle East.
(additional reporting by Fredrik Dahl in Vienna, Writing by
Philip Pullella; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)