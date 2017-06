TEHRAN Dec 4 Iran's Foreign Ministry believes that if the West seriously considers blocking Tehran's ability to export oil, the global price of crude would more than double, Foreign Ministry spokesman Ramin Mehmanparast was quoted as saying on Sunday.

"As soon as such an issue is raised seriously the oil price would soar to above $250 a barrel," he told the reformist daily Sharq.

(Reporting by Ramin Mostafavi; Writing by Robin Pomeroy; Editing by Tim Pearce)