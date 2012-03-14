* Turkish, Indian officials say to stick to Iranian oil
* Iranian oil minister says exports unchanged from 2011
* U.S., IEA acknowledge Saudi spare capacity thin
By Dmitry Zhdannikov and Humeyra Pamuk
KUWAIT, March 14 Iranian oil officials
show no signs of alarm as oil markets fret about a loss of
supply from their country due to international sanctions, saying
their Asian customers remain loyal and there is no easy and
quick substitute for their crude.
They say the West is unrealistic to hope that Saudi Arabia -
the only country in the world that can quickly boost supplies -
will help replace the lion's share of Iranian barrels. They also
judge that Western politicians, heading for re-election this
year, lack the courage to face a further rally in oil prices.
"Don't you think we haven't made our calculations? All the
Saudis can probably do is to push output just a bit higher," an
Iranian oil official said on the sidelines of the International
Energy Forum, the biggest gathering of oil producing and
consuming nations.
The comment, even if it is just an opinion and part of
Tehran's attempts to pour scorn on Western sanctions, goes to
the heart of the main concern in the oil markets: will Saudi
Arabia be able to fill the supply gap if the stand-off over
Tehran's nuclear programme escalates?
Oil prices have rallied to above $128 per barrel
this year, just $20 short of an all-time high, on worries over
Iran and even before sanctions, which will come into force from
July, have started reducing Iranian exports.
The rally could stall global economic recovery and has
become a major headache for politicians around the world,
including U.S. President Barack Obama, seeking re-election this
year and facing public anger over high gasoline prices.
A European Union embargo on Iranian crude takes effect on
July 1. U.S. and European financial sanctions have made it more
difficult for other importing nations to process payments.
Iran produces almost 3.5 million barrels per day and exports
around 2.2 million bpd to world markets, or around 2.5 percent
of global demand.
Saudi Arabia, the top oil exporter, has said it stands ready
to fill any oil supply gap. But with its output already running
close to record highs of about 10 million bpd, the industry
questions whether it can increase production to its declared
capacity of 12.5 million bpd.
U.S. deputy energy secretary Daniel Poneman and Maria van
der Hoeven, who heads the energy adviser to industrialised
nations, the International Energy Agency, both said global spare
capacity was tight.
Veterans from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC) also see spare capacity as being limited now.
"If at the moment spare capacity is a little bit on the low
side, I think in a year or two you will see it back above
average," Shihab Eldin, OPEC's former head of research, said.
GETTING CREATIVE
While the Iranian stand-off was barely mentioned in panel
discussions at the International Energy Forum in Kuwait,
Tehran's oil minister, Rostam Qasemi, packed his agenda with
meetings with the Turkish, Indian, Venezuelan, Algerian, Omani
and South African delegations.
"You know that the world cannot live without Iranian crude,"
Qasemi said, adding that Iranian oil exports remain unchanged
from 2011 even after major companies Total and Royal
Dutch Shell stopped buying crude as other customers
stepped in.
The European Union will have to abandon purchases of some
600,000 bpd of Iranian oil from July and market insiders have
speculated Iran will try to reroute those volumes to its main
customers in Asia and Turkey.
China, India, South Korea and Japan and Turkey face
increased U.S. pressure to cut purchases, to win waivers from
Washington to keep buying smaller volumes.
The pressure is meeting resistance.
"We are the border country and we are getting almost half of
our supplies from Iran," said Turkey's Energy Minister Taner
Yildiz. "So we have a different status from other countries,
such as Britain or France, whose Iranian crude purchases only
make up one or two percent of their total".
"As of today, we're continuing to buy from Iran and we will
continue to buy from Iran," he said.
Indian officials outlined a similar stance.
"We haven't reduced much. Some refiners are buying a couple
of cargoes less but Iranian crude is cheap. It is difficult to
replace that...since there are no UN sanctions on Iran, we don't
plan to cut," said Sudhir Bhargava, secretary at the petroleum
ministry.
Western oil executives also predicted Iranian oil would be
leaking out of the country regardless of sanctions.
"There will always be outlets for Iranian crude," said
Total's chief executive, Christophe de Margerie, whose company
had to suspend imports of 200,000 bpd of Iranian oil in the past
months because of sanctions.
The energy minister of Lebanon, Gebran Bassil, said the
sanctions will make Iran more innovative in selling oil.
"The Iranian are now opening the markets towards Asia," he
said. "They will manage to adapt in the medium-term and in the
long-term they will get more creative".
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Humeyra Pamuk, Amena Bakr, Peg
Mackey and Sylvia Westall; Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing
by Anthony Barker)