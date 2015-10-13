* Iran's fuel oil exports flow more easily
By Rania El Gamal
DUBAI, Oct 13 Iran has boosted exports of fuel
oil through U.S.-ally the United Arab Emirates and also almost
doubled its imports of gasoline, despite Western sanctions,
trading sources said.
The U.S. State Department recently cabled a message to
embassies around the world to reiterate that sanctions on Iran
are still in place, diplomatic and government sources told
Reuters on Friday.
Yet behind the scenes Iran and its eager potential trading
partners are quietly getting ready for life after sanctions,
following the landmark July agreement with the West over
Tehran's nuclear policy.
The resumption of some direct shipments of refined oil
products from Iran's Bandar Mahshahr to the UAE's Fujairah port
contrasts with the more intricate and furtive means Tehran had
employed using ship-to-ship transfers and trading firms in the
UAE acting as middlemen for buyers to sidestep sanctions.
The trading sources said Iranian fuel oil shipments are
still being presented with documents declaring it of Iraqi
origin at the ship refuelling hub of Fujairah. Fuel oil is used
to power ships and also for electricity generation.
State-owned National Iranian Oil Co.(NIOC) has now started
to offer much more fuel and at much more attractive discounts,
the trading sources said.
It is also using its own ships to sail directly to Fujairah,
saving buyers costly freight charges, as it becomes more
proactive in anticipation of lifting sanctions next year, the
sources said.
"Now because they think the sanctions are over, they are
shipping more, I have seen around 6 to 7 shipments (of fuel oil)
coming through Fujairah with fake documents, the volumes are
bigger now," said one source.
"Sometimes they use their own ships. They need to put these
cargoes out even before sanctions are lifted. People are ready
to buy it if they can offer $2-3 discounts on the price."
The trading sources estimated Iranian fuel oil exports at
around 350,000-500,000 tonnes per month in September and
October.
Officials at NIOC and the UAE's Fujairah port could not
immediately be reached for comment.
"Internally they use more natural gas for power utilities,
therefore export of fuel oil is at that high level," said
another trading source.
A third trading source said the fuel oil shipments from Iran
are being pumped into Fujairah Oil Tanker Terminal 2 but since
they are then shipped from there to Asia, port regulations are
less strict than if the cargoes were to remain in the UAE.
AIS Live ship tracking data showed one ship - the Aframax
tanker Energy A - was at the port of Bandar Imam Khomeini, also
known as Bandar Mahshahr, near Iran's largest refinery Abadan,
on Sept. 8.
On Sept. 15-17 it was discharged at Fujairah Oil Tanker
Terminal 2, the tracking data showed.
Traders have also started to ship more gasoline to Iran with
volumes at around 10-12 cargoes a month, or 300,000 to 360,000
tonnes, in September and October, up from 6-8 cargoes before,
the first source said.
